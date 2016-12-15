       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Cable & Satellite Services


Industrys first XGS-PON Plugfest extends PON interoperability

LAN-hosted event draws attendees from leading industry names

ID: 513164
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - LAN-hosted event draws attendees from leading industry names

Tauxigny, France, December 15, 2016: Major companies from across the globe gathered at LANs Digital Applications Laboratory in Tauxigny for the first XGS-PON Interop Plugfest, co-organized by the Full Service Access Network (FSAN) Group and the Broadband Forum.

XGS-PON is based on the ITU-Ts latest Recommendation (ITU-T G.9807.1), providing a symmetrical 10Gbit/s capability over a legacy fiber infrastructure that can co-exist with G-PON which is now dominating Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) deployments worldwide.

The event saw involvement from leading industry names: Huawei, Nokia, ZTE, ADTRAN, Broadcom, Calix, Econet, MT2 and Sagemcom, with more than 30 engineers attending with the aim of testing implementation and interoperability.

For the Broadband Forum, this Plugfest extends its work in the field of PON interoperability, building on its G-PON and XG-PON ONU Certification program, as an answer to the industrys increasing need to secure both maturity of the ITU-T Recommendations and provide a migration path to operators looking for next generation PONs.

Were really pleased with the success of the Plugfest, in particular the number of engineers in attendance from an impressive breadth of companies, said Robin Mersh, Broadband Forum CEO. As networks converge and technologies become increasingly dependent on each other to deliver a high-quality service, interoperability is essential. Working with LAN and FSAN on events such as the Plugfest is absolutely crucial to the Broadband Forum as we continue to look at the next generation of fiber access and build upon the success of our G-PON BBF.247 Certification program.

Philippe Lucas, SVP Strategy, Architecture & Standardization from Orange, said: Orange is very pleased that the industry has been able to provide implementations in such a short time frame between the start of the standardization and the first Plugfest. XGS-PON offers an evolution path within the PON infrastructure and covers a number of anticipated use cases beyond GPON. Interoperability Plugfests are considered a major achievement in assessing technology maturity, and that helps to bring confidence to operators before they consider any significant deployments.



Thierry Doligez, Director of LAN, added: This Plugfest was one of our most successful events, involving the best of PON expertise from leading OLT, ONU, chipset and test tools manufacturers. During this very intensive week of tests, we observed significant positive results on interoperability between participants' solutions, which confirms the dynamism and the potential of this new XGS-PON technology.

For more information on the Broadband Forums testing and certification, including BBF.247, visit the Broadband Forum website at www.broadband-forum.org.



More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/Industrys-first-XGS-PON-Plugfest-extends-PON-interoperability



Keywords (optional):

broadband-forum, broadband, pon, plugfest, fasn, networking, communications,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: RealWire
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/15/2016 - 15:55
Language: English
News-ID 513164
Character count: 3030
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: 01522883640

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 15/12/2016

Number of hits: 38

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Cable & Satellite Services




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.898
Registriert Heute: 7
Registriert Gestern: 11
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 244


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z