Salladore Announces Advanced, Two-Tier Analytics to Help Attorneys Make Data-Driven Decisions about Caseload Assignments and More

Analytics is latest development in new attorney workflow software

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Salladore announces the availability of two-tiered advanced analytics in its workflow technology to give law firms and legal departments access to actionable, real-time business intelligence at the individual attorney level for partners and senior attorneys and at the practice group, department and office level for management and general counsel.

At the individual attorney level, partners and senior-level attorneys will have access to advanced analytics to track individual associate performance using objective data including:

Rate of assignments turned in on time, early and late

Rate of assignments acceptable on time, and those needing to be sent back for revisions

Response time to communications from partners, other associates and clients

Hours billed for each assignment type compared to the average associate

Workload in terms of how many expected billable hours committed versus uncommitted

Turnaround time, including how quickly associates complete different types of assignments compared to the median associate

Partners and senior-level attorneys will be able to: flag problem trends immediately without waiting for an annual performance review; intervene before problems affect the firm's relationship with a client; provide documentation of problems and offer targets for improvement; and have access to objective data to support human resources decisions.

At the practice group, department or office level, Salladore's advanced analytics compiles in real time ongoing performance data for each business unit at the law firm or legal department. Using Salladore, managers will be able to:

See how close to capacity each unit is operating

Aggregate individual performance data for unit-to-unit comparisons

Discover best practices by looking at top-performing units

Set consistent firm-wide performance targets

With Salladore, managers will have a feedback loop to consistently evaluate policy changes, experiment with policy changes unit by unit, monitor how policy changes unfold and disseminate successful policies firm-wide and abolish unsuccessful ones before they harm the firm.

Salladore workflow technology helps attorneys at law firms and in legal departments:

- View attorney workloads in real time to see who is busy, who needs work and who has time to meet a deadline.

- Filter by seniority, relevant experience, language skills and more to find the right attorney for an assignment.

- Allocate work directly through the system and receive alerts whenever the associate sees a task or has a question.

- Track assigned work, check for deadlines and communicate about the project with other attorneys.

"The many features of Salladore were designed to fill a hole in the practice of law: efficiently finding the right attorney to work on a case," says Adam McDonell, founder and president of Salladore and a former practicing attorney. "This new level of two-tiered analytics is unprecedented in software for attorneys, in that it presents real-time data that anyone in a law firm or corporate legal department can use immediately to make a business decision."

Salladore was designed by attorneys for attorneys. The software allows attorneys to check availability of other attorneys and find the right resources for a project -- whether the attorneys work down the hall or across the country. The software allows attorneys to find associates with specific skills, gives them instant access to workloads and lets them assign tasks and manage follow-up. Salladore also offers law firm or department managers analytics on efficiency and productivity, giving them data to offer feedback and make informed decisions. Visit for more information.

Vicki LaBrosse



Director of Global Public Relations

Edge Legal Marketing



651-528-9445





More information:

http://www.salladore.com



PressRelease by

Salladore

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/15/2016 - 14:32

Language: English

News-ID 513168

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Salladore

Stadt: LOS ANGELES, CA





Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease