Hinterland reports lithium values at Troilus property in Quebec

(firmenpresse) - VAL D'OR, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Hinterland Metals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HMI) ("Hinterland") is pleased to highlight results of a 10-day prospecting and sampling program completed in mid-October on the 108-claim (5,312-hectare) Troilus property located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec, approximately 100 kilometres north of Chibougamau. The Troilus property completely surrounds the Moblan lithium deposit, held by Perilya Ltd. (60%) and Soquem Inc. (40%), that hosts an estimated measured and indicated mineral resource estimate of 9,334,000 tonnes grading 1.54% Li2O (Perilya Press Release, May 31, 2011). The goal of the program was to find and sample as many prospective outcrops as possible with an emphasis on locating pegmatite dykes similar to those found on the adjacent Moblan property. Hinterland is currently earning a 50% interest in the Troilus property from Beaufield Resources Inc.

The prospecting and sampling successfully located numerous pegmatite dykes ranging from less than one meter to more than 25 metres wide. A total of 43 samples were collected from these dykes. The most notable result was obtained from a pegmatite dyke located about 1.5 kilometres due south of the Moblan deposit. This dyke averages two metres wide, and returned 1,200 parts per million ("ppm") lithium, 9,140 ppm rubidium, 2,010 ppm beryllium and 1,020 ppm caesium from a grab sample. It appears to be part of a poorly exposed swarm of dykes that are consistently anomalous with rubidium (i.e. greater than 1000 ppm Rb), and are variably anomalous with lithium, beryllium and caesium. The largest pegmatite dykes were found in an area about two kilometres southwest of the Moblan deposit. These dykes are well exposed and are up to 40 metres wide in places. Only cursory grab samples were collected from these dykes.

In addition to pegmatite, four sulphide showings within gabbro were found and sampled. The most notable results were from a rusty zone located on the eastern boundary of the property where a grab sample returned up to 5,160 ppm zinc, 5.9 grams per tonne silver, and moderately anomalous copper, lead and nickel values. Finally a narrow quartz vein, located in the east-central part of the property, returned 195 parts per billion gold. A sample location map and a number of photos will be posted at .

All analytical work was completed at ISO 17025 accredited Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Ancaster, Ontario. Rock samples were prepared by crushing one kilogram to 90% passing 10 mesh and then pulverizing a 250g subsample to 95% passing 105 microns (Code RX1). Each subsample was analysed for 50 elements by INAA and/or total digestion, ICP-OES finish (Code 1H). Mark Fekete, P.Geo is the designated "qualified person" as defined in Section 1.2 in and for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 that reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept s responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Company's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by the Company from time to time with securities regulators. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revision of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they are made or to reflect the occurrence of an unanticipated event.

