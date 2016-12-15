Adaptive Insights Reports Spike in Integrations as Enterprises Increasingly Combine Financial and Operational Data

Company Has Completed Over 1,500 Integrations Across More than 100 Different Systems for Customers

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Adaptive Insights, the only pure-play cloud vendor to be named a leader in , reported a growing demand for integration between the company's cloud-based Adaptive Suite and other financial and non-financial systems. The increase is tied to the rising demand for both financial (sales, expenses) and non-financial (customer renewals, employee satisfaction) data that finance teams must combine to get a clear and holistic view of the health of the business. As important, companies of all sizes are increasing the frequency with which they access data, in large part due to the cloud, which creates an expectation for accurate, consistent data across the business. The company reported that cloud-based systems top the list for integration requests, a significant shift from five years ago.

"Companies have realized that data from across the organization is increasingly available in the cloud," said Bas Brukx, CFO at Clarabridge, a leading provider of customer experience management (CEM) software. "But until that data is integrated, the true value of the data can't be realized. Today, we have the Adaptive Suite integrated with NetSuite and Salesforce, so that we can easily combine sales and financial data within the same system, without having to go to a data warehouse to retrieve data and run our analysis. This has changed the value that our finance team delivers to the company in terms of accurate forecasting, reporting, and business-critical decision making."

"We see the demand for integration escalating across our customer base because organizations of all sizes and in all industries face the same challenge: getting business-critical data into a single system, from which to verify, analyse, and report," said Carolee Gearhart, senior vice president of customer success at Adaptive Insights. "While integrating systems results in self-service access and time savings on data gathering for finance teams, the ultimate value is in the ability to achieve a complete view of corporate performance. By understanding the story behind the numbers, finance teams can deliver the strategic analysis required to successfully guide performance."

The findings are the result of an internal analysis by the Adaptive Insights' Professional Services group of the company's more than 3,000 customers spanning the past decade. Key findings include:

The top three requested integrations involve enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems such as Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, Oracle, and SAP; customer relationship management (CRM) software such as Salesforce; and human resource (HR) systems such as Workday

More than one-third of integration requests received by Adaptive Insights include multiple systems implemented simultaneously, an expectation resulting from improved and powerful integration technology developed over the past five years that delivers fast and accurate integrations

The demand for integrations of non-financial systems, such as CRM or HR, has increased by 300% over the past five years. This aligns with the findings in a recent that noted 76% of CFOs currently measure non-financial KPIs and the amount of non-financial KPIs is expected to increase by 2018

Customers integrate other systems with the Adaptive Suite via three primary routes: professional services engagement with Adaptive Insights, via Adaptive Insights' , and in a self-service model leveraging the Adaptive Insights Integration framework.

To learn more about the continued integration of data across the organization, read the blog "."

Adaptive Insights is the recognized leader in . Via its software as a service (SaaS) platform, the company offers capabilities for , that empower finance, sales, and other business leaders with insight to drive true competitive advantage. The Adaptive Suite is sold direct or is available through Adaptive Insights' robust cloud CPM channel ecosystem of 200+ partners, including Accenture, Armanino, BDO, CohnReznick, Deloitte, Intacct, KPMG, McGladrey, Plex Systems, and Workday. NetSuite also offers Adaptive Planning as its NetSuite Financial Planning Module.

More than 3,000 companies in 85 countries use Adaptive Insights. These range from midsize companies and nonprofits to large corporations, including AAA, Boston Scientific, CORT, Epcor, NetSuite, Philips, P.F. Chang's, and Siemens. Adaptive Insights is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. For more information, visit , the , and follow Adaptive Insights on , , , and .

