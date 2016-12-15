GB Sciences, Inc. Engages CFN Media to Cultivate Long Term Investor Audience

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, today announced that GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) has engaged CFN Media to conduct a four-month investor and market visibility program beginning on December 15, 2016.

"GB Sciences has become a biopharmaceutical grade cultivator and leader in developing cannabinoid-based therapies targeting a range of medical conditions," said Frank Lane, President of CFN Media. "With the licensing of a key patent from Makai Biotechnology, the company has acquired a promising therapeutic targeting heart disease. We are excited to working with the company to develop a broader shareholder audience and unlocking the inherent value in its stock."

"We have made great strides this past year. It's time to share our accomplishments and go-forward strategy with investors. CFN Media Group is the perfect organization to help us spread our message," said John Poss, CEO of GB Sciences.

CFN Media will leverage its extensive reach and presence with both mainstream and cannabis-focused investors across North America to elevate GB Sciences' financial brand and attract high-quality long-term investors.

CFN Media (CannabisFN), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, helps marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

CFN launched in June of 2013 to initially serve the growing universe of publicly traded marijuana companies across North America. Today, CFN Media is also the digital media choice for the emerging brands in the space.

GB Sciences, Inc. (GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on cultivation as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to:

