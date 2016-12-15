Back in Motion and Training Innovations Announce Merger

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Back in Motion Rehab Inc. is pleased to announce that they have merged with Training Innovations Inc. Both organizations opened their doors in 1993 and have a long history of offering employment services that assist job seekers in finding meaningful, sustainable work. Combining the companies will optimize best practices, drive innovative service delivery, and expand geographic reach within BC.

"The Back in Motion leadership team is very excited about joining forces with Training Innovations," said Debbie Samsom, President of Back in Motion. "They have an extremely talented team, and we look forward to a strong collaboration that we are confident will benefit the people we serve."

Training Innovations looks forward to this exciting new endeavour. "I have always respected Back in Motion and our values alignment combined with our commitment to clients, staff, and quality services makes this a natural, strategic partnership," said Tannis Goddard, President of Training Innovations. "Together I am confident we will create innovative solutions for our clients and communities."

Together, Back in Motion and Training Innovations will be leaders in the provision of high quality employment services to job seekers across Metro Vancouver and the Sea to Sky Corridor.

About Back in Motion

Back in Motion is dedicated to helping people overcome barriers and reach their full potential, through the delivery of employment and healthcare services across Metro Vancouver. Their customers include government agencies, insurance companies and employers. With a staff of over 300 dedicated, enthusiastic people, Back in Motion is known for their creative solutions and exceptional results. Back in Motion's credo is Helping People Work. Helping People Live.

About Training Innovations

Training Innovations provides community-based employment services that help people achieve their work goals, manage their careers and succeed in the workplace. They are pioneers in the field of online career services and have developed their own technology to facilitate the career learning process. Training Innovations also provides consulting services to government, businesses, research institutions and career service agencies in the areas of online career development, instructional design, workplace learning and organizational career development. Passion and quality are at the heart of their business.

Brent Mulhall

VP of Business Development & Strategy

Back in Motion Rehab Inc.

Tannis Goddard

CEO/President

