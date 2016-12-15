KnuEdge and UC San Diego Issue Call for Papers for Heterogeneous Neural Networks Event April 2017

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- , a neural computing innovation company that is transforming human-machine interaction, in partnership with the , today opened a call for papers to be presented at its first-ever event on Heterogeneous Neural Networks (HNNs), which will be held April 26-28, 2017 at UC San Diego.

The HNN Workshop will focus on the benefits of applied sparse and heterogeneous neural networking models. Submissions should be academic papers that demonstrate the benefits of sparse networks in both application and theory from the computer science, cognitive science, neuroscience, biophysics, natural science and like communities. More specific topic areas may include (but are not limited to):

including facial identification, voice and language processing, handwriting processing and identification, text string pattern search and identification, image and video processing, or other sensory classifications

including recurrent models, Bayesian models, information-theoretic learning models, or other learning models

including model construction, model tuning and pruning, self-organizing models, cognitive networks, meta-learning algorithms, feature selection, or evolutionary models

Abstracts will be accepted until Tuesday, January 31, 2017. All selected speakers will be notified by February 7, 2017, and will be provided with further details and next steps. The HNN Workshop will offer travel and accommodations to select speakers as well as waive registrations costs. Submissions can be directed toward: and should include "HNN Workshop Abstract Submission" as the subject.

For more information on the event and to register, please visit:

KnuEdge Inc. was founded by former NASA Chief Dan Goldin. The company has separate divisions for voice biometrics and data center neural computing -- both of which are delivering industry-changing products in fast-growing, multibillion-dollar markets. KnuVerse uniquely leverages the human voice in its military-grade recognition and authentication technology. It is now possible to authenticate to computers, mobile/web apps and IoT devices with only a few words spoken into a microphone, in any language, no matter how many other people are talking nearby. KNUPATH delivers a new neural computing acceleration technology, and it will reset the standard for chip/system-level compute performance in data centers and IoT devices. KnuEdge was founded in 2005 and has attracted more than $100 million in private investment to date.

The California Institute for Telecommunications and Information Technology (Calit2) founded in 2000 as one of four Gray Davis Institutes for Science and Innovation, with research buildings on both the UC San Diego and UC Irvine campuses. The Qualcomm Institute (QI) is the UC San Diego division of Calit2, housed in Atkinson Hall. Calit2's QI brings together more than 350 UC San Diego affiliated faculty members, nearly 120 technical and professional staff as well as hundreds of student workers, undergraduate scholars, graduate fellows, postdoctoral researchers, project and research scientists. The institute has also worked closely with more than 200 industry partners to date. The institute's strategic vision stresses collaborative, interdisciplinary research in four core areas to benefit society: culture, energy, the environment, and health. QI also provides advanced facilities for using enabling technologies -- wireless communications, photonics, cyberinfrastructure, and nano-MEMS. In addition, the institute plays a leadership role in the development of new institutes and research centers for the UC San Diego campus, on current topics ranging from robotics and the brain to design, cyber-archaeology and healthy aging. QI: ; Calit2: .

