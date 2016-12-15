       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Notification in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 § 5: BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited decreased holding in Wärtsilä Corporation

ID: 513179
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Notification in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 §
5: BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited decreased holding in Wärtsilä
Corporation

Wärtsilä Corporation Company Announcement 15 December 2016 at 16.30 pm EET

BlackRock, Inc. has informed Wärtsilä Corporation that BlackRock Investment
Management (UK) Limited has disposed of Wärtsilä shares on 14 December 2016,
crossing below the 5% disclosure limit on shares and voting rights and on total
holdings. The total number of shares held by BlackRock, Inc. remains above 5% of
Wärtsilä's share capital and total votes.



Total position of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to the notification:

+------------------+------------+-----------------+----------+-----------------+
| |% of shares |% of shares and | |Total number of |
|  |and voting |voting rights |% of total|shares and voting|
| |rights |through financial| |rights of issuer |
| | |instruments | | |
+------------------+------------+-----------------+----------+-----------------+
|Resulting | | | | |
|situation on the | | | | |
|date on which the | | | | |
|threshold was | | | | |
|crossed or reached|8.15% |0.34% |8.49% |197,241,130 |
+------------------+------------+-----------------+----------+-----------------+
|Position of | | | | |
|previous | | | | |
|notification (if | | | | |


|applicable) |8.43% |0.11% |8.55% |  |
+------------------+------------+-----------------+----------+-----------------+


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold
was crossed:



A: Shares and voting rights

+-------------------+------------------------------+---------------------------+
|Class / type of |Number of shares and voting |% of shares and voting |
|shares |rights |rights |
+-------------------+-------------+----------------+------------+--------------+
|  |Direct (SMA |Indirect (SMA |Direct (SMA |Indirect (SMA |
| |9:5) |9:6 and 9:7) |9:5) |9:6 and 9:7) |
+-------------------+-------------+----------------+------------+--------------+
|FI0009003727 |  |16,088,102 |  |8.15% |
+-------------------+-------------+----------------+------------+--------------+
|SUBTOTAL A |16,088,102 |8.15% |
+-------------------+------------------------------+---------------------------+


B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+---------+
| | | | |Number of |% of |
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise / |Physical or |shares and|shares |
|financial |date |Conversion |cash |voting |and |
|instrument | |Period |settlement |rights |voting |
| | | | | |rights |
+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+---------+
|Securities |N/A |N/A |Physical |666,474 |0.33% |
|Lent | | | | | |
+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+---------+
|CFD |N/A |N/A |Cash |7,621 |0.00% |
+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+---------+
|SUBTOTAL B |  |  |  |674,095 |0.34% |
+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+---------+





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.wartsila.com



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/15/2016 - 15:30
Language: English
News-ID 513179
Character count: 5112
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp
Stadt: Helsinki


Number of hits: 2

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.898
Registriert Heute: 7
Registriert Gestern: 11
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 239


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z