(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Notification in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 §
5: BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited decreased holding in Wärtsilä
Corporation
Wärtsilä Corporation Company Announcement 15 December 2016 at 16.30 pm EET
BlackRock, Inc. has informed Wärtsilä Corporation that BlackRock Investment
Management (UK) Limited has disposed of Wärtsilä shares on 14 December 2016,
crossing below the 5% disclosure limit on shares and voting rights and on total
holdings. The total number of shares held by BlackRock, Inc. remains above 5% of
Wärtsilä's share capital and total votes.
Total position of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to the notification:
+------------------+------------+-----------------+----------+-----------------+
| |% of shares |% of shares and | |Total number of |
| |and voting |voting rights |% of total|shares and voting|
| |rights |through financial| |rights of issuer |
| | |instruments | | |
+------------------+------------+-----------------+----------+-----------------+
|Resulting | | | | |
|situation on the | | | | |
|date on which the | | | | |
|threshold was | | | | |
|crossed or reached|8.15% |0.34% |8.49% |197,241,130 |
+------------------+------------+-----------------+----------+-----------------+
|Position of | | | | |
|previous | | | | |
|notification (if | | | | |
|applicable) |8.43% |0.11% |8.55% | |
+------------------+------------+-----------------+----------+-----------------+
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold
was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
+-------------------+------------------------------+---------------------------+
|Class / type of |Number of shares and voting |% of shares and voting |
|shares |rights |rights |
+-------------------+-------------+----------------+------------+--------------+
| |Direct (SMA |Indirect (SMA |Direct (SMA |Indirect (SMA |
| |9:5) |9:6 and 9:7) |9:5) |9:6 and 9:7) |
+-------------------+-------------+----------------+------------+--------------+
|FI0009003727 | |16,088,102 | |8.15% |
+-------------------+-------------+----------------+------------+--------------+
|SUBTOTAL A |16,088,102 |8.15% |
+-------------------+------------------------------+---------------------------+
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+---------+
| | | | |Number of |% of |
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise / |Physical or |shares and|shares |
|financial |date |Conversion |cash |voting |and |
|instrument | |Period |settlement |rights |voting |
| | | | | |rights |
+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+---------+
|Securities |N/A |N/A |Physical |666,474 |0.33% |
|Lent | | | | | |
+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+---------+
|CFD |N/A |N/A |Cash |7,621 |0.00% |
+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+---------+
|SUBTOTAL B | | | |674,095 |0.34% |
+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+---------+
Source: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.wartsila.com
Date: 12/15/2016 - 15:30
Language: English
Linking-Tips:
