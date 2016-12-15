Notification in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 § 5: BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited decreased holding in Wärtsilä Corporation

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Notification in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 §

5: BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited decreased holding in Wärtsilä

Corporation



Wärtsilä Corporation Company Announcement 15 December 2016 at 16.30 pm EET



BlackRock, Inc. has informed Wärtsilä Corporation that BlackRock Investment

Management (UK) Limited has disposed of Wärtsilä shares on 14 December 2016,

crossing below the 5% disclosure limit on shares and voting rights and on total

holdings. The total number of shares held by BlackRock, Inc. remains above 5% of

Wärtsilä's share capital and total votes.







Total position of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to the notification:



+------------------+------------+-----------------+----------+-----------------+

| |% of shares |% of shares and | |Total number of |

| |and voting |voting rights |% of total|shares and voting|

| |rights |through financial| |rights of issuer |

| | |instruments | | |

+------------------+------------+-----------------+----------+-----------------+

|Resulting | | | | |

|situation on the | | | | |

|date on which the | | | | |

|threshold was | | | | |

|crossed or reached|8.15% |0.34% |8.49% |197,241,130 |

+------------------+------------+-----------------+----------+-----------------+

|Position of | | | | |

|previous | | | | |

|notification (if | | | | |



|applicable) |8.43% |0.11% |8.55% | |

+------------------+------------+-----------------+----------+-----------------+





Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold

was crossed:







A: Shares and voting rights



+-------------------+------------------------------+---------------------------+

|Class / type of |Number of shares and voting |% of shares and voting |

|shares |rights |rights |

+-------------------+-------------+----------------+------------+--------------+

| |Direct (SMA |Indirect (SMA |Direct (SMA |Indirect (SMA |

| |9:5) |9:6 and 9:7) |9:5) |9:6 and 9:7) |

+-------------------+-------------+----------------+------------+--------------+

|FI0009003727 | |16,088,102 | |8.15% |

+-------------------+-------------+----------------+------------+--------------+

|SUBTOTAL A |16,088,102 |8.15% |

+-------------------+------------------------------+---------------------------+





B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:



+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+---------+

| | | | |Number of |% of |

|Type of |Expiration |Exercise / |Physical or |shares and|shares |

|financial |date |Conversion |cash |voting |and |

|instrument | |Period |settlement |rights |voting |

| | | | | |rights |

+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+---------+

|Securities |N/A |N/A |Physical |666,474 |0.33% |

|Lent | | | | | |

+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+---------+

|CFD |N/A |N/A |Cash |7,621 |0.00% |

+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+---------+

|SUBTOTAL B | | | |674,095 |0.34% |

+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+---------+











This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.wartsila.com



PressRelease by

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/15/2016 - 15:30

Language: English

News-ID 513179

Character count: 5112

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Stadt: Helsinki





Number of hits: 2



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease