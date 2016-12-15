HEINEKEN TO ACQUIRE PUNCH TAVERNS PUB PORTFOLIO

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Amsterdam, 15(th) December 2016 - HEINEKEN N.V. ('HEINEKEN') has announced today
that following Vine Acquisitions Limited's announcement of a recommended cash
offer for Punch Taverns plc, HEINEKEN through HEINEKEN UK has agreed a back-to-
back deal with Vine Acquisitions to acquire Punch Securitisation A ('Punch A'),
comprising approximately 1,900 pubs across the UK.
Compelling Rationale
HEINEKEN entered the UK pub market as part of its acquisition of Scottish &
Newcastle's operations in the UK in 2008. Since then, HEINEKEN UK has made
significant progress building its Star Pubs & Bars business ('Star'), having
invested over £20m per annum since 2014, and resulting in an estate which now
comprises 1,049 leased and tenanted pubs. Star generates an attractive return
and is strategically important to HEINEKEN UK.
HEINEKEN believes that there is compelling strategic rationale for enlarging its
existing pub business through the acquisition of Punch A. HEINEKEN considers
pubs to be an integral part of British culture and that high-quality, well
invested pubs run by skilled and motivated operators will continue to prosper.
HEINEKEN UK believes that it can realise increased potential from Punch A
through investment, as well as attracting and retaining the best licensees. The
portfolio of Punch pubs are located across the UK and are highly complementary
to Star.
Subject to regulatory approvals and completion, HEINEKEN UK intends to fully
integrate these pubs into Star. On completion of the transaction HEINEKEN UK
will become the third-largest pub business, in what remains a highly fragmented
pub market.
Following completion, HEINEKEN UK will work closely with the incoming licensees,
helping them to realise increased potential from the pubs that they operate.
HEINEKEN UK intends to apply its successful experience to date to the newly
acquired pubs, refurbishing and rejuvenating them, making them more relevant to
their communities and capable of multiple income streams including food.
The transaction will strengthen HEINEKEN UK's exposure to a sustainable revenue
source from rental income. The enlarged estate will also provide operational
synergies and economies of scale and a strong platform to improve visibility and
increase sales of HEINEKEN UK's beer and cider brands in high-quality pubs.
Financial Highlights
HEINEKEN UK will pay an aggregate consideration of £305.0 million (?363.3
million[1]) for the shares in Punch A and assumed intercompany debts due from
Punch A to Punch Taverns plc. As at 20 August external debts (nominal value) and
derivatives of Punch A amounted to £962.3 million. On 1 November 2016, Punch
Taverns plc reduced the Punch A external debt by redeeming £65 million of its
class B4 notes.
The transaction is expected to be earnings enhancing in the first full year
following the acquisition.
Punch reported its full year (FY) preliminary results for the 52 weeks ended 20
August 2016 on 8 November 2016, when Punch A reported FY revenue of £242.9
million and underlying FY EBITDA of £109.6 million.
The transaction is subject, amongst other things, to Vine Acquisitions' offer
for Punch Taverns receiving approval from Punch shareholders and the acquisition
of Punch A by HEINEKEN UK being approved by the relevant regulatory authorities.
Assuming satisfactory approval, completion is expected by the end of the first
half of 2017.
Commenting on the transaction, Stefan Orlowski, Regional President Europe for
HEINEKEN N.V. said:
"This transaction is a significant step forward in our strategy to unlock value
in the UK pub market. The performance of our Star Pubs & Bars business clearly
shows that well invested pubs, in the hands of skilled and ambitious independent
operators can outperform. Leveraging our extensive experience will enable us to
realise increased potential for further growth from the pubs we are acquiring
and deliver positive returns to our shareholders."
David Forde, Managing Director of HEINEKEN UK, added:
"Today's announcement is a huge vote of confidence in the Great British Pub. Our
proven track record of success demonstrates that well invested and well run pubs
in the leased and tenanted sector can thrive. Today's development is good news
for pub-goers across the UK who will see the benefit of better pubs in their
communities. We look forward to welcoming new licensees in to Star, and to
working with them to grow their businesses."
Following completion, the pubs acquired by HEINEKEN UK will be operated for six
months by Vine Acquisitions under a transitional services agreement, after which
they will be fully integrated into the existing Star Pubs & Bars pub business.
The transitional services agreement has no impact on Star's existing licensees,
who will continue to trade on a 'business as usual' basis.
ENDS
Press enquiries
John Clarke
E-mail: pressoffice(at)heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-355
Michael Fuchs
E-mail: pressoffice(at)heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-355
Nigel Pollard
E-mail: nigel.pollard(at)heineken.co.uk
Tel: +44 7785 531 756
Investor and analyst enquiries
Sonya Ghobrial
E-mail: investors(at)heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590
Marc Kanter / Gabriela Malczynska
E-mail: investors(at)heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590
Note to editors:
Further information is available in a section 2.7 Announcement which is
available
http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-
detail/other/13068712.html
Information relating to HEINEKEN UK and the HEINEKEN Group
HEINEKEN UK
HEINEKEN UK is one of the UK's leading cider and beer producers and the company
behind brands such as Strongbow, Bulmers, Heineken®, Foster's, John Smith's and
Desperados. HEINEKEN UK is the HEINEKEN Group's main operating entity in the UK
and employs around 2,000 people across seven sites in the UK with offices,
breweries and cider production facilities in Edinburgh, Tadcaster, Manchester,
London, Hereford and Ledbury. HEINEKEN UK operates the Star Pubs & Bars
business with a UK-wide estate of 1,049 pubs which has delivered an attractive
profit margin and cash return to HEINEKEN UK.
HEINEKEN UK is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of HEINEKEN N.V.
HEINEKEN Group
Established in 1864 by the Heineken family, the HEINEKEN Group is one of the
world's leading makers and marketers of quality beers and ciders. Led by the
Heineken® brand, the HEINEKEN Group has a portfolio of more than 250
international, national, local and specialty beers and ciders. The HEINEKEN
Group employs approximately 73,000 people across the world and operates 167
breweries, maltings, cider plants and other production facilities in more than
70 countries. For the 2015 financial year, the HEINEKEN Group reported turnover
of ?20,511 million (2014: ?19,257 million) and net profit of ?1,892 million
(2014: ?1,516 million).
HEINEKEN N.V. is a public company with limited liability incorporated under the
laws of the Netherlands. Its shares are listed on the Euronext Amsterdam.
HEINEKEN Holding N.V. owns 50.005% of the shares in HEINEKEN N.V., Fomento
Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA"), through one of its affiliates, is
a major shareholder of HEINEKEN N.V. and the remaining shares are owned by
public shareholders and includes shares held in treasury. FEMSA is multinational
beverage and retail company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico and listed on the
Mexican Stock Exchange.
HEINEKEN Holding N.V. was incorporated as a public company with an objective to
manage and supervise the management of the HEINEKEN Group and to safeguard the
continuity, independence and stability of the HEINEKEN Group. HEINEKEN Holding
N.V.'s shares trade on the Euronext Amsterdam. L'Arche Green N.V. owns 51.709%
of the shares of HEINEKEN Holding N.V. L'Arche Green N.V. is owned 88.67% by the
Heineken family and 11.33% by the Hoyer family. FEMSA, through one of its
affiliates, is a major shareholder of HEINEKEN Holding N.V. and the remaining
shares are owned by public shareholders.
Information relating to Patron Capital and Vine Acquisitions
Vine Acquisitions Limited is a newly incorporated company formed at the
direction of Patron Capital.Established in 1999, Patron Capital has invested
approximately ?2.4 billion of capital across several funds and related co-
investments, investing in property, corporate operating entities, credit-related
businesses and debt-related instruments whose value is primarily supported by
property assets. The investors in the Patron funds represent a variety of
prominent universities, major institutions, private foundations and high net
worth individuals located throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and
Asia. Since inception, the Patron funds have made more than 69 investments in
17 countries and together with its partners have owned and controlled over ?10bn
in gross assets. Patron is based in London with associated offices in Barcelona,
Milan and Luxembourg and a team of over 75 people, with over 42 investment
professionals.
Patron aims to combine an institutional approach to fund management and
reporting, while continuing to embrace an entrepreneurial culture. Patron
favours the backing of management teams and co-investing with its pan-European
network of local partners who are familiar with the local market through joint
venture structures. Many of Patron's private equity investments have backed
existing management teams and achieved significant growth of the investee
businesses and their employee bases.
