New major order to Qatar

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Hexagon Composites' subsidiary Hexagon Ragasco has received a new order for LPG

cylinders from Woqod at a total value of EUR 8.9 million (approximately NOK 80

million). The order is scheduled for delivery during the second half of 2017.



"This order is another confirmation of Woqod's ambition to replace LPG steel

cylinders with the market's most innovative composite cylinders," says Skjalg S.

Stavheim, Managing Director of Hexagon Ragasco. "The order represents an

important step in our strategy of securing growth and improved capacity

utilization in the second half of the year."



Woqod has previously announced that they will be phasing out LPG steel cylinders

and replacing them with composite cylinders. The bottled LPG infrastructure in

Qatar is highly efficient with an extensive network of service stations,

retailers and private delivery trucks.





For more information:

Skjalg S. Stavheim, Managing Director, Hexagon Ragasco AS

Phone: +47 977 95 565 | skjalg.stavheim(at)hexagonragasco.com



Investor Relations:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Phone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele(at)hexagon.no



Media:

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA

Phone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether(at)hexagon.no



About Woqod

Woqod is a publicly listed company on the Doha Securities Market. The company is

responsible for the distribution of all fuels within Qatar including diesel,

gasolines, aviation fuel as well as LPG.



About Hexagon Ragasco

Hexagon Ragasco, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA, is the

world's leading manufacturer of composite LPG cylinders with more than 11

million units in commercial use. The high-volume, highly automated production

facility in Raufoss, Norway is the most advanced of its kind world-wide. Hexagon

Ragasco's products provide significant advantages over traditional steel



cylinders in terms of safety and user-friendliness.



About Hexagon Composites

Hexagon Composites ASA, is a leading global supplier of composite pressure

cylinders and solutions for gas applications. Hexagon Composites ASA is a

publicly listed company with its headquarters in Aalesund, Norway.



Follow us on Twitter: (at)HexagonASA



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.hexagon.no



PressRelease by

Hexagon Composites ASA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/15/2016 - 14:55

Language: English

News-ID 513184

Character count: 3036

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Hexagon Composites ASA

Stadt: Ã lesund





Number of hits: 1



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease