Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on December 15, 2016 at 3:45 p.m. EET
The Board of Directors of Valmet has decided to continue the share based
incentive program for Valmet's key employees approved in December 2014. The aim
of the program is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the key
employees in order to increase the value of the company, to commit the key
employees to Valmet, and to offer them a competitive reward plan based on
holding the company's shares.
The program approved in 2014 includes three discretionary periods, which are the
calendar years 2015, 2016 and 2017. The Board of Directors of Valmet shall
decide on the performance criteria and targets in the beginning of each
discretionary period. The potential reward of the program from the discretionary
period 2017 is based on Comparable EBITA % and orders received growth % of the
stable business, that is, the Services and Automation business lines. The
potential reward of the plan from the discretionary period 2017 will be paid
partly as Valmet shares and partly in cash in 2018. The proportion to be paid in
cash is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to
the key employee. As a rule, no reward is paid, if the key employee's employment
or service ends before the reward payment.
As part of the share based incentive program members of the Valmet Executive
Team shall have a possibility to receive a matching share reward for the
discretionary period 2017 provided that he or she owns or acquires Valmet shares
up to a number determined by the Board of Directors by December 31, 2017. Reward
receipt is tied to the continued employment or service of the Valmet Executive
Team member upon reward payment.
The reward of the plan may not exceed 120 percent of the key employee's annual
total base salary. The shares paid as reward may not be transferred during the
restriction period, which will end two years from the end of the discretionary
period. Should a key employee's employment or service end during the restriction
period, as a rule, he or she must gratuitously return the shares given as reward
to Valmet.
The plan is directed to approximately 80 key employees. The rewards to be paid
on the basis of the plan are in total an approximate maximum of 550,000 shares
in Valmet.
Further information, please contact:
Julia Macharey, SVP, Human Resources, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0022
Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020
VALMET
Kari Saarinen
CFO
Calle Loikkanen
Director, Investor Relations
Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies,
automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to
become the global champion in serving our customers.
Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper
production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced
services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our
customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and
energy.
Valmet's net sales in 2015 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000
professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to
moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is
in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.
Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal
Follow Valmet IR in Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir
