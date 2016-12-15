The Board of Directors of Valmet resolved on continuing the long-term incentive plan for key employees

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on December 15, 2016 at 3:45 p.m. EET



The Board of Directors of Valmet has decided to continue the share based

incentive program for Valmet's key employees approved in December 2014. The aim

of the program is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the key

employees in order to increase the value of the company, to commit the key

employees to Valmet, and to offer them a competitive reward plan based on

holding the company's shares.



The program approved in 2014 includes three discretionary periods, which are the

calendar years 2015, 2016 and 2017. The Board of Directors of Valmet shall

decide on the performance criteria and targets in the beginning of each

discretionary period. The potential reward of the program from the discretionary

period 2017 is based on Comparable EBITA % and orders received growth % of the

stable business, that is, the Services and Automation business lines. The

potential reward of the plan from the discretionary period 2017 will be paid

partly as Valmet shares and partly in cash in 2018. The proportion to be paid in

cash is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to

the key employee. As a rule, no reward is paid, if the key employee's employment

or service ends before the reward payment.



As part of the share based incentive program members of the Valmet Executive

Team shall have a possibility to receive a matching share reward for the

discretionary period 2017 provided that he or she owns or acquires Valmet shares

up to a number determined by the Board of Directors by December 31, 2017. Reward

receipt is tied to the continued employment or service of the Valmet Executive

Team member upon reward payment.



The reward of the plan may not exceed 120 percent of the key employee's annual

total base salary. The shares paid as reward may not be transferred during the



restriction period, which will end two years from the end of the discretionary

period. Should a key employee's employment or service end during the restriction

period, as a rule, he or she must gratuitously return the shares given as reward

to Valmet.



The plan is directed to approximately 80 key employees. The rewards to be paid

on the basis of the plan are in total an approximate maximum of 550,000 shares

in Valmet.





Further information, please contact:

Julia Macharey, SVP, Human Resources, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0022

Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020





VALMET



Kari Saarinen

CFO



Calle Loikkanen

Director, Investor Relations







Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies,

automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to

become the global champion in serving our customers.



Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper

production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced

services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our

customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and

energy.



Valmet's net sales in 2015 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000

professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to

moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is

in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.



Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal



Follow Valmet IR in Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Valmet via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.valmet.com



Valmet

Valmet

Date: 12/15/2016 - 14:45

Date: 12/15/2016 - 14:45

Language: English

News-ID 513187

Character count: 4376

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Valmet

Stadt: Espoo





Number of hits: 1



