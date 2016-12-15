Newtec Crowned Belgian Finalist In European Business Awards

Award recognizes most innovative businesses on the continent in a diverse range of industries, including engineering, manufacturing, pharmaceutical and transport

Newtec HQ in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium

(firmenpresse) - Award recognizes most innovative businesses on the continent in a diverse range of industries, including engineering, manufacturing, pharmaceutical and transport



SINT-NIKLAAS, Belgium, 15 December 2016. Newtec  a specialist in designing, developing and manufacturing equipment and technologies for satellite communications  today announced it has been awarded the title National Champion for Belgium in the European Business Awards 2016, which honor innovative businesses in numerous industries, including engineering, manufacturing, pharmaceutical and transport.



Advertised as Europes largest business competition, the award, now in its 10th year, is supported by business leaders, academics and political representatives from across Europe. This year, more than 33,000 businesses from 34 countries were involved.



Among those was Newtec which had its role in the satellite industry recognized in the Award for Customer Focus category for Belgium. With a 31-year history, the company has created a number of technologies and products, with the latest system being its Newtec Dialog® multiservice platform which helps customers become more profitable. Also highlighted was Newtecs contribution to the latest satellite communication standard, DVB-S2X, its globally-recognized training program and strong relationship with the European Space Agency (ESA) which means innovation is at the heart of the company.



We are delighted to have been named National Champion for Belgium in the European Business Awards, which have a long history of promoting success, innovation and ethics in the European business community, said Newtecs Chief Operating Officer Sander Boom. Like any business, our customers are at the heart of what we do and we are continually looking to enlarge our skillset to ensure we have the broad application expertise required to support our customers with their service offering. As such, it is a particular source of pride to have been recognized in the Customer Focus category.





The European Business Awards judges also highlighted Newtecs annual customer survey, its customer experience feedback gathering and its manufacturing center in Erpe-Mere, Belgium, which received a Factory of the Future award recognizing its environmental strategy. In addition, it was noted that Newtec also contributes to Belgiums economy, with the company recently boosting the number of people it employs in the region by more than 10 per cent.



Looking forward to 2017, Newtec expects to see further growth with demand for High Throughput Satellites, multiservice infrastructures and services in high value markets. Newtec will continue enlarging the addressable markets for its customers to stay profitable.



Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards said: Congratulations to Newtec, which has been selected to represent its country as National Champions. Newtec is central to the success of Europes strong business community and has shown the core principles we look for of innovation, ethics and success.



Following its success in Belgium, Newtec will now be put forward to compete against winners of the same category from other countries for the global champion title.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Newtec-Crowned-Belgian-Finalist-In-European-Business-Awards



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/15/2016 - 17:21

Language: English

News-ID 513205

Character count: 3483

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 15/12/2016



Number of hits: 75



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease