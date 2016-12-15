Leading investors in the cloud and data centre space gather at the 10th Broadgroup Finance and Investment Forum...

(firmenpresse) - Leading investors in the cloud and data centre space gather at the 10th Broadgroup Finance and Investment Forum to unearth the next great UK technology company



London, 15 December 2016 - As part of its 10th year celebrations leading investors will congregate at The Finance and Investment Forum (FIF) London for a special showcase for start-ups with a brief to unearth the next great UK technology company.



The data centre industry is entering a new era in its development from where the next great UK company could potentially revolutionise the global market, said Phillip Low, Chairmen of Broadgroup. Modern business models have changed the perception of IT from a necessity to being a business differentiator and whether its in IT infrastructure, where previous limitations in hardware are being removed by the versatility of software or the adoption of software-based infrastructure replacing hardware to support hybrid environments there are myriad opportunities for the most innovative start-ups to open the cloud to the whole enterprise market.



There will also feature a greater emphasis on finding ways to help innovative companies develop and grow for longer in the UK. On the threat of start-ups being acquired by foreign investors, Low said, British tech start-ups are thriving, but too many have been snapped up by bigger companies before the UK economy has been able to absorb the success of their growth.



While the UK Government has announced plans to ameliorate the exodus in its recent Autumn Statement, through the injection of 400 million, through the British Business Bank, into venture capital funds that invest in growing innovative companies to encourage and help tech start-ups to grow to scale here, the investors that weve engaged have the long-term goal of building great companies that will last, continued Low.



The FIF London event will allow the selected start-ups to meet with an engaged and high level audience of investors and finance experts, real estate investors, pension funds, private equity players, hedge funds, and VCs all keen to diversify and exploit growth in the cloud.





FIF London provides the ideal platform for budding cloud, data centre and hosting start-ups to connect with the right people to move their projects forward dramatically. The event is widely regarded as the place to take the temperature of the UK and global market while offering insights on future opportunities.



Attendees will focus on M&A, existing investments in the data centre and cloud space, new players seeking investment and acquisition opportunities, companies seeking disposal of assets, brokerage opportunities, IPOs, and professional service tendering.



FIF London which will take place on January 26rd 2017 in the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square will discuss the past, present and future of the industry. A prestige dinner will also be hosted on the evening of the conference with a special guest speaker.



It is the only European event dedicated to investment in the data centre/co-location, hosting and IaaS sector. In the decade since the inaugural event in 2007 FIF London has grown to be the defining deal making forum within the space with senior attendees from CFOs and CEOs from the sector, to leading investors and advisors.



This highly regarded event will showcase speakers from Africa, Asia and the US along with pitches from innovative start-ups, executive 1-1 meetings and analyst insight. With private equity firms, investment funds, banks and legal counsel all in attendance FIF London 2017 is set to take the temperature of the UK and global market while offering insights on future opportunities. Providing rare exposure to key investors and influencers, FIF London provides high level analysis of the market for IT infrastructure assets and unparalleled networking among the representatives attending.



The Finance & Investment Forum 2017

London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square

Grosvenor Square

London

W1K 6JP





More information:

http://www.financeinvestmentforum.com/



