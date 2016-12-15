LS telcom UK launches report into nationwide 5G infrastructure requirements

(firmenpresse) - London, UK, 15th Dec 16  LS telcom UK Ltd with its partners WHP Telecoms Ltd and InterDigital Europe Ltd have written a report on behalf of the National Infrastructure Commission, which examined the potential to enable existing telecommunications infrastructure for future networks. The report was published yesterday, 14th December 2016, alongside the NICs own report on 5G infrastructure, which has made some key recommendations to Government on investment in telecommunications infrastructure.



The report assessed both the fixed and mobile telecommunications infrastructure deployed in the UK today with a view to enable future high-speed connectivity nationwide.



The study focused, in particular, on the nationwide road and rail telecoms infrastructure to determine whether the available fixed fibre capacity could potentially be used for providing high-speed wireless connectivity to road users and rail passengers. The study determined the gaps in the required number of sites needed to fulfil the network performance targets and estimated the capital cost of the equipment deployments.



The study also considered the impact on network densification in urban areas, which would be needed for the future enhanced mobile broadband services of 5G. It further mentioned the need to fix the coverage gaps in rural areas in order to meet the overall 5G Vision.



Some of the major challenges in deploying higher capable infrastructure were identified in the report including how access to fixed non-telecoms infrastructure and more fibre at these locations would be needed.



A spokesperson from the NIC said, We chose LS telcom for their extensive experience and expertise in assessing telecommunications infrastructure and spectrum demand. Their study made a significant contribution to the evidence base underpinning our report, which provides advice to the government on 5G infrastructure challenges. LS telcoms work provides important input to informed decision-making on 5G infrastructure in the UK.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/LS-telcom-UK-launches-report-into-nationwide-5G-infrastructure-requirements



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

About LS telcom

LS telcom is the global leader in spectrum efficiency. In an increasingly connected world, we assure that all spectrum users achieve their radio communication objectives in the most optimal and cost-efficient way. We deliver technologies and services to national and international regulatory bodies, to mobile and broadcast operators, to transport, critical infrastructure, defence, PPDR and vertical markets. We optimize spectrum management and spectrum use and enable new business models based on the internet of things (IoT). Spectrum users in all markets rely on our experts and software for the planning and design of optimized radio networks. We plan networks of all generations and technologies, including IoT.



On the regulatory side, we supply consulting and support services for spectrum policy development, pricing, auctions, trading, dynamic and licensed spectrum access considering technical, economic and social parameters.



Our highly modern SPECTRA Enterprise IT system provides regulators with fully automated workflow-based e-government capabilities in spectrum management. Combined with our flexible radio monitoring system, it is one of the most advanced systems for spectrum inventory and data mining, enabling highest spectrum efficiency.



Training on network technologies, standards, and regulations as well as radio monitoring system integration and optimization, transmitter installations and measurements complete our offer. Founded in 1992, LS telcom looks back on 25 years of experience in the radio communications market. Since then LS telcom, an ISO 9001:2008 certified company, has established memberships with many industry associations and organizations, and cooperates with leading technology universities. This is how we ensure to be up-to-date with technologies, standards and regulations.



LS telcom operates worldwide with subsidiaries and affiliates in Canada, China, France, South Africa, UAE, UK and USA as well as representations and support offices in Argentina, Hungary and Oman. With its headquarters in Lichtenau, Germany, LS telcom is listed on the German stock exchange under ISIN DE 0005754402 since 2001.



Join us at the next Spectrum Summit, on 5th July 2017. www.spectrum-summit.com

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

Contact:

LS telcom

Christiane Labitzke

Marketing & Communications Manager

Email: clabitzke(at)lstelcom.com

Tel: +49 (0)7227 95 35 296 (Germany)

Tel: +33 (0)1 84 79 41 95 (France)



www.LStelcom.com



UK

LS telcom UK

Daniel Nowok

Regional Sales Director

Email: dnowok(at)lstelcom.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 3740 6470

Date: 12/15/2016 - 17:33

Language: English

News-ID 513211

Character count: 2083

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883 60



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 77



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease