Stress-Free Skiing with Toddlers

Let the experts teach your children the ways of the slopes while skiing in Morzine.

(firmenpresse) - Some parents may find the idea of taking their toddler on a skiing holiday simply horrifying. If you have ever had to dress a toddler for snowy conditions you may be familiar with all the techniques involved with the process, which can be likened to trying to stuff an angry octopus into a netted shopping bag.



Needless to say, this living hell for some parents can actually turn into one of your best family holidays if you are skiing in Morzine. The popular ski resort, found near Switzerlands border, offers every avid skier parents dream; organised ski lessons, with before and aftercare, for children aged 3 and up.



Skiing for the Little Ones



Although there is no amount of travel or winter sports insurance that will comprehensively save your sanity while travelling with toddlers, it is an absolute necessity when taking children on the slopes for the first time. The peace-of-mind it offers will help offset even the most neurotic parents anxieties. Skiing in Morzine offers the benefit of ski schools specially geared for children. These are a particularly wise choice as the instructors, their equipment, and the facility is all focused on a safe and fun experience for the little ones.



Classes are organised for ages ranging for 3 years old to 14 years old. Not only do the children have an opportunity to learn and then practice their skiing, it also provides a diverse social environment. A typical day at a local skiing school begins around 9am, and they will follow a schedule that generally looks like this:



9.00am: Drop off at the kids Club Chalet.



9.30am: Lessons begin with your child fully kitted out (by someone other than you!).



Younger children tend to stay in the schools ski garden, where they are provided with snacks and bathroom breaks (by someone other than you, again!). As their proficiency and skill improves, the instructors take their pupils up to the higher sides of the mountain for a more challenging practice.





12.00pm: Lunch



2.30pm  5.00pm: Lessons, or indoor and outdoor activities, continue, orchestrated by a team of childcare saints.



5.00pm: Home time.



So Many Benefits!



The benefits of enrolling your children in one of these organised schools while skiing in Morzine are too numerous to count. As most skiing enthusiasts know, the sport is a labour of love requiring a commitment to practice, equipment and an adventurous spirit. Your childs ski school takes care of most of the laborious tasks that typically discourage parents from taking their toddlers skiing, including taking care of and storing all of their gear.



Ski schools do require you to bring all of your childrens equipment, although some items, such as a helmet, can be hired. Briefly, be sure to fully label and bring:

A one-piece ski-suit

A woolly hat

Gloves

A helmet (both the school and your travel insurance will require this)

Snow boots

Goggles

Thermals and thin layers for under the ski suit

A good sun cream

Sunglasses



Children tend to learn the sport more quickly when instructed by someone other than their parents, and in a social group setting. However, the greatest benefit could be said to be that you get to actually spend time enjoying skiing in Morzine for yourself. Your child will be returned to you at the end of the day happy and exhausted which, as we know, is the recipe for a happy parent too.





