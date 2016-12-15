       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Commercial & Investment Banking


Pari-Mutuel Trends among Issues to be Examined at January 6-8 Winter Meeting of Legislators from Gaming States

ID: 513229
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- The outlook of the pari-mutuel industry, including its relationship with casino gaming, will be one of the critical issues in the spotlight when national experts convene at the Winter Meeting of the (NCLGS), which takes place January 6-8, 2017, at the Hotel Valley Ho here.

The pari-mutuel experts will also discuss the state of horse racing, profitability of racetracks, the future of greyhound racing, state attitudes toward the industry, and other vital issues.

"The complexity of the pari-mutuel industry and the ever-changing environment of gaming require that we provide real-time analysis for what is and is not working," said NCLGS President Bill Galvano, a state senator from Florida.

Panel members who will address the committee on January 6 are:

Steve Geller, Shareholder, Geller Law Firm

Jack Jeziorski, Executive Vice President, Monarch Content Management

Keith Johnson, President, AmTote International

Steve Keech, Executive Vice President, AmTote International

Chris McErlean, Vice President of Racing, Penn National Gaming

Doug Reed, Principal, RG&E LLC

NCLGS Winter Meeting registration is open to all legislators and the general public. Click to register. Registered attendees receive a discounted conference rate at the host hotel.

The conference includes presentations from industry experts in responsible gaming, pari-mutuels, lotteries, casinos, and state-federal relations, which covers both Internet and tribal gaming issues. The International Masters of Gaming Law is also leading sessions that address the emergence of eSports, tribal legal issues, and the role of regulators.

The NCLGS Foundation, the educational and research arm of NCLGS, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, strives to educate lawmakers through scholarships to NCLGS meetings and is a source of nonpartisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

serves as Executive Director for NCLGS. For more information, email or visit



More information:
http://www.nclgs.org



Keywords (optional):

gaming-regulation, responsible-gaming, gaming-legislation, gaming-industry, sports-betting,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/15/2016 - 17:10
Language: English
News-ID 513229
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: National Council of Legislators from Gaming States
Stadt: SCOTTSDALE, AZ


Number of hits: 46

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Commercial & Investment Banking




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.899
Registriert Heute: 8
Registriert Gestern: 11
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 215


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z