Pari-Mutuel Trends among Issues to be Examined at January 6-8 Winter Meeting of Legislators from Gaming States

(firmenpresse) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- The outlook of the pari-mutuel industry, including its relationship with casino gaming, will be one of the critical issues in the spotlight when national experts convene at the Winter Meeting of the (NCLGS), which takes place January 6-8, 2017, at the Hotel Valley Ho here.

The pari-mutuel experts will also discuss the state of horse racing, profitability of racetracks, the future of greyhound racing, state attitudes toward the industry, and other vital issues.

"The complexity of the pari-mutuel industry and the ever-changing environment of gaming require that we provide real-time analysis for what is and is not working," said NCLGS President Bill Galvano, a state senator from Florida.

Panel members who will address the committee on January 6 are:

Steve Geller, Shareholder, Geller Law Firm

Jack Jeziorski, Executive Vice President, Monarch Content Management

Keith Johnson, President, AmTote International

Steve Keech, Executive Vice President, AmTote International

Chris McErlean, Vice President of Racing, Penn National Gaming

Doug Reed, Principal, RG&E LLC

NCLGS Winter Meeting registration is open to all legislators and the general public. Click to register. Registered attendees receive a discounted conference rate at the host hotel.

The conference includes presentations from industry experts in responsible gaming, pari-mutuels, lotteries, casinos, and state-federal relations, which covers both Internet and tribal gaming issues. The International Masters of Gaming Law is also leading sessions that address the emergence of eSports, tribal legal issues, and the role of regulators.

The NCLGS Foundation, the educational and research arm of NCLGS, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, strives to educate lawmakers through scholarships to NCLGS meetings and is a source of nonpartisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

