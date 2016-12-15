BigRentz Named Top Workplace in Orange County for Third Consecutive Year

Company's commitment to culture brings recognition from Orange County media

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- For the third consecutive year, BigRentz has been named as one of the top workplaces in Orange County by The Orange County Register. The annual list of the Top Workplaces is compiled based solely on employee opinions, which are gathered by the local newspaper through an online employee engagement survey. The survey questioned BigRentz team members about various aspects of the workplace such as values and ethics, open-mindedness, innovation, appreciation and communications. Earlier this year, the company was also recognized as one of the best places to work in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal

"From the beginning, we have worked hard to build a culture at BigRentz that our people can be proud of," said Imbimbo. "The fact that year after year our employees respond to the OC Register workplace surveys with praise for our company's efforts is really a compliment to everyone at BigRentz. For our company to be successful, we all have to be committed to our business goals. We also have to work hard to build a unified and engaged team by blending the needs, personalities and aspirations of over 90 individuals. I am proud of what we are building and appreciate all that our employees do to make this type of recognition possible."

Earlier this year, Inc. Magazine recognized BigRentz as one of the top 50 fastest growing private companies in the country. BigRentz ranked number 48 on and was also the number one ranked construction company, the 10th fastest growing company in California and the sixth in Los Angeles.

With connections to over 7,500 rental locations, BigRentz is the world's largest network, providing customers with the right tools for all their needs. BigRentz provides , and to customers in a variety of industries, including construction, entertainment, retail, logistics, warehousing and hospitality. The company balances traditional services and innovative to deliver a quality rental experience for customers while extending the reach of equipment providers and empowering them with smart solutions to help them be more successful. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:



Kevin Wilson

513-898-1008





More information:

http://www.bigrentz.com



BigRentz

