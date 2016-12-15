Capital One Orange Bowl Entertainers Announced

ACT Productions Brings DNCE, Cole Swindell, Maddie & Tae to Capital One Orange Bowl

(firmenpresse) - MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- South Florida's Capital One Orange Bowl is highly anticipated and fast approaching! As Florida State and Michigan are gearing up to go "head-to-head" at Hard Rock Stadium, ACT Productions is gearing up to bring "back-to-back" star performances by multi-platinum-selling, CMA and VMA Best New Artists! ACT Productions has booked and produced the entertainment for 12 consecutive years!

CMA New Artist of the Year nominee, Cole Swindell, will headline the Capital One Fan Fest in the SE Parking Lot for the Hard Rock Stadium from 3-7 p.m. Cole Swindell has 6 consecutive No.1 singles from his Platinum-selling, self-titled debut album, including, "Let Me See Ya Girl," "You Should Be Here," and "Ain't Worth The Whiskey." In 2015, Swindell won the ACM New Artist of the Year, Billboard's Top New Country Artists, and CMA's "Triple Play Award."

CMA Winners Maddie & Tae will perform the National Anthem preceded by Shalyah Fearing (The Voice), singing "God Bless America." The new Country duo Maddie & Tae had their debut single "Girl In A Country Song" peak at No.1 on the Billboard Country singles chart and received Platinum certification. It is featured on their debut album Start Here.

The VMA's Best New Artist of the Year, DNCE, is delivering half-time entertainment. The multi-Platinum-selling, Pop band DNCE, assembled by Joe Jonas in summer 2015, consists of 4 members: Jack Lawless, Joe Jonas, Cole Whittle, and JinJoo. Their debut single "Cake By The Ocean," released in September 2015, became an International hit. The band recently released their self-titled debut album, and is closing out a year of worldwide tour dates on the Capital One Orange Bowl half-time stage!

About ACT Productions:

ACT Productions is a creative house and entertainment production services provider that has translated great ideas into unforgettable realities for more than 30 years. This longevity has allowed ACT Productions to build professional relationships over three decades worth of production and Talent coordination, as well as a wealth of experience and diversity to every project.

