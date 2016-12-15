Rye Patch Gold Announces Appointment of New Director



Vancouver, British Columbia, December 14, 2016 - Rye Patch Gold Corp. (TSX.V: RPM; OTCQX: RPMGF; FWB: 5TN) (the Company or Rye Patch - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/search_adv/?v=296287 ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Baker to the Board of Directors of the Company as an independent director.



Mr. Baker has over 35 years experience with mining companies in management and operations, which he attained through his various management positions at globally focused mid-tier and senior mining companies.



Tim is a welcome addition to our Board of Directors, said William C. Howald, CEO and President of Rye Patch. His extensive experience in management and operations with producing mining companies will be invaluable as we move the Company into commercial production at Florida Canyon. Tims background and depth of experience with Boards of Directors of publicly-traded companies will also be of benefit as the Company moves to enhance its corporate governance processes.



Tim Baker is currently Chairman of the Board of Golden Star Resources, and a director on the Antofagasta PLC and Sherritt International boards. He was previously Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer at Kinross Gold Corp. Prior to joining Kinross in 2006, Mr. Baker was Executive General Manager of Placer Dome Chile. He has previously managed mining operations in Chile, Tanzania, Venezuela and the USA, and held production and geological roles in Kenya, Liberia and Canada.



Tim has a B.Sc. in Geology from Edinburgh University and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.



The Company has granted 300,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.30 per share to Mr. Baker for a term of ten years. The options will vest over 2 years, with 25% vesting 6 months following the grant date and a further 25% every 6 months thereafter.



About Rye Patch Gold Corp.





Rye Patch Gold Corp. is a Nevada based, Tier 1, well-funded mining company led by a seasoned management team with a wide range of operations and project development successes. The team is engaged in the mining and development of quality resource-based gold and silver mines and projects along the established Oreana trend in west central Nevada. Benefitting from its strong financial position, the Company has leveraged its cash to acquire the operating Florida Canyon gold mine. The Company now controls a trend-scale platform with operations, replacement assets and exploration upside. The combination of operations and exploration concentrated along a major Nevada gold trend positions Rye Patch as an emerging mid-tier gold producer with tremendous value added potential. For more information about the Company, please visit our website at www.ryepatchgold.com.



On behalf of the Board of For additional information

Directors contact:



William Howald Rye Patch Gold Corp

William C. (Bill) Howald, CEO & info(at)ryepatchgold.com

President



Tel.: (604) 638-1588

Fax: (604) 638-1589

In Europe:

Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Staiger

info(at)resource-capital.ch

www.resource-capital.ch





Rye Patch Gold Corp.

1500 - 701 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V7Y 1G5, Canada

Phone 604-638-1588 Fax 604-638-1589 www.ryepatchgold.com





