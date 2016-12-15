Successful rights issue of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd - 99.9% of subscription rights exercised

(PresseBox) - Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) announces today that 99.9% of the subscription rights have been exercised by the end of the rights exercise period on 15 December 2016, 12.00 noon CET. A total of 456,851,800 new registered shares had been offered. Existing shareholders were offered to subscribe for five new registered shares at an offer price of CHF 0.36 per registered share for each existing registered share held. The 593,870 newly issued registered shares for which subscription rights have not been exercised will be sold in the market. With completion of the capital increase, the company will receive gross proceeds in a minimum amount of CHF 164.5 million.



The first trading day of the new shares on SIX Swiss Exchange is expected to be on 20 December 2016. Delivery of the new shares against payment of the offer price is also expected to be on 20 December 2016. The share capital of Meyer Burger after completion of the rights offering will amount to CHF 27,411,108.00, divided into 548,222,160 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.05 each.



With the completion of the ordinary capital increase as per 20 December 2016, the recapitalisation programme can be successfully implemented. With respect to the amendments of the terms of the CHF 100 million convertible bond (due in 2020) which have already been approved by the convertible bondholders, the approval of the High Court of the Canton of Berne is still outstanding.



This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Meyer Burger Technology Ltd assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.





This press release serves informational purposes. The offer is being made solely by means, and on the basis of the prospectus, published by making it available free of charge at Credit Suisse AG (Email: equity.prospectus(at)credit-suisse.com) and UBS AG (Fax: +41 44 239 69 14, Email: swiss-prospectus(at)ubs.com)



This press release is not being issued in the United States of America ("United States"), Australia, Canada or Japan and must not be distributed into such countries or via publications with a general circulation in such countries. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase any securities in the United States. The securities of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, ("Securities Act"), and may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States absent from registration under or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States securities laws.



This document does neither constitute an offer of securities nor a prospectus in the meaning of the applicable German law. Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant to this communication is only addressed to qualified investors within the meaning of Sec. 3 Para. 2 No. 1 German Securities Prospectus Act (Wertpapierprospektgesetz ? WpPG). Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant to this communication in any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Directive") is only addressed to qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive.



This document is directed only at persons (i) who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (iii) who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.") of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.





Meyer Burger is a leading global technology company specialising on innovative systems and processes based on semiconductor technologies. The company's focus is on photovoltaics (solar industry) while its competencies and technologies also cover important areas of the semiconductor and the optoelectronic industries as well as other selected high-end markets based on semiconductor materials. Over the past ten years, Meyer Burger has risen to the forefront of the photovoltaic market and established itself as an international premium brand by offering superior precision products and innovative technologies.

Meyer Burger's offering in systems, production equipment and services along the photovoltaic value chain includes the manufacturing processes for wafers, solar cells, solar modules and solar systems. Meyer Burger provides substantial added value to its customers and clearly differentiates itself from its competitors by focusing on the entire value chain.

The company's comprehensive product portfolio is complemented by a worldwide service network with spare parts, consumables, process know-how, customer support, after-sales services, training and other services. Meyer Burger is represented in Europe, Asia and North America in the respective key markets and has subsidiaries and own service centres in China, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Singapore, Taiwan and the USA. The company is also working intensively to develop new markets such as South America, Africa and the Arab region. The registered shares of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Ticker: MBTN).





