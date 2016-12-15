Transit Professionals from 168 Transit Agencies Recognize York Region Transit Mobility Plus (ON) and Central Kentucky Community Action Council (KY) for Outstanding Performance & Community Impact Using RouteMatch

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA and TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- announced the winners of its peer reviewed and voted upon Excellence in Action awards.

The Excellence in Action awards recognize RouteMatch clients who have demonstrated outstanding work in community engagement and effectiveness in using technology to improve ridership service and operations. Judging was performed by more than 300 peer transit professionals representing 168 transit systems who attended the RouteMatch "Heart of the Community" User Conference in Atlanta.

The two categories were: Outstanding Performance-Rural Transit System and Outstanding Performance-Urban Transit System. Judging criteria included community impact and how the agency has improved the lives of their riders, particularly the disabled and disadvantaged. Impact on solving operational challenges, improved care and quality of rider service, and demonstration of best practices that can be transferred to other transit systems were also considered.

uses RouteMatch technology and accommodated ridership growth by 8% over the past year on budget. This year the agency saved $350,000 by using RouteMatch's trip planning tool which allowed them to use its fixed route conventional fleet for paratransit trips and maximize productivity. With this approach, riders gained more flexibility with more mobility choices. York Region Transit Mobility Plus also hosted the 2015 Pan Am/Para Pan Am Games and tapped RouteMatch technology to coordinate requested trips with all transit providers across nine towns and cities for spectators across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area. At the end of the games, York Region Transit Mobility Plus was able to provide concise reports to the organizing committee and Province. The agency continues to be innovative in providing transit to the residents of York Region, with a focus on servicing individual riders based on their own distinct profile through the agency's program, leveraging a combination of different demand response and conventional/fixed route services and vehicles across its entire fleet.

"Being able to provide that type of transit is no longer in the future," said Sharon Doyle, Mobility Plus Manager, York Region Transit. "It is here now and transit providers need to embrace it. RouteMatch understands that vision and is helping us to get there."

used RouteMatch to save time for lead drivers on scheduling which allowed them to assist drivers in other areas such as maintenance. The agency reports that veterans and seniors have consistently called to express gratitude for service that CKCATS provides. The transit agency has used RouteMatch technology to help grow the system in the last four years and contain costs. A few years ago, the agency was struggling financially. Service levels have improved in all areas and the agency is now operating in the black. CKCATS also won the most Outstanding Section 5311 Public Transit System in Central Kentucky at the Kentucky Public Transit Association conference in 2015 for their service to riders.

"CKCATS is honored to receive the Excellence in Action Award for the "Outstanding Performance Award for Rural Transit Systems. RouteMatch is the reason we are able to operate day to day," according to CKCATS Director, Dianne Mattingly. "Our transit program and RouteMatch staff have worked diligently to improve our operations, including controlling costs, maximizing reimbursement, and collaborating with other agency programs leading to our success."

"It's amazing to see how CKCATS and York Region Transit have embraced resourcefulness and have such a strong commitment to helping their communities," said Daisy Wall, Vice President of Community Engagement, RouteMatch Software. "They know that mobility should not have limits and have used technology to significantly improve their riders' experiences and grow their operations on limited resources. While on time performance and cost savings were operational benchmarks, what's really exciting is to see how veterans, seniors, and disabled citizens have benefited from their hard work. Transportation changes lives. We are very, very proud of all the recipients and all that they have accomplished and grateful for their leadership in the industry and hometowns."

