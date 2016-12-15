Death of an inmate at Saskatchewan Penitentiary

(firmenpresse) - PRINCE ALBERT, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Correctional Service Canada
On December 14, 2016, Jason Leonard Bird, an inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary died while in our custody.
Emergency services were called. The offender was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
At the time of his death, Mr. Bird, aged 43 years old, had been serving a sentence of 2 years, 7 months and 18 days since February 26, 2016 for Break and Enter With Intent, Break, Enter and Commit Theft and Possession of Break In Instruments.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.
