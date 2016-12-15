New Flight Charters Announces Increases, Adds USAF Officer To Private Jet Charter Staff

Renowned Jet Charter Company Expands; Spurred by Growth in Private Charter Flight Demand

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- New Flight Charters, a nationwide leader in private jet charter, announced a 9.4% year-over-year increase in number of charters through November, 2016. The company, celebrating its 12th Anniversary, has experienced consistent growth in demand and was named to the Inc.500 fastest growing U.S. company list four consecutive years.

Averaging 13.6% annual growth since 2004, New Flight Charters continues to gain popularity with private fliers; in particular corporations, political organizations and private families.

Contributing to New Flight Charters success, the company features one of the industry's largest aircraft availabilities, the ability to customize any aircraft or flight request, and a Best Price Guarantee for any charter.

In support of the company's growth New Flight Charters proudly announces the addition of Mark Baroni to the organization as Charter Manager.

A decorated U.S. Air Force officer and pilot of 21 years, Mark Baroni brings a diverse and thorough skill set in aviation, program management and safety. Baroni is a proven leader who performs well under pressure with strong leadership skills, impeccable integrity and a solid work ethic.

Mark Baroni adds a rare caliber of experience and capabilities to arguably one of the most experienced and respected teams in private jet charter today. In addition to being named to the Inc.500 multiple years, the company is a registered U.S. Government Contractor, credit rated by Dun & Bradstreet, and has accreditation by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating which is based on 13 factors of customer satisfaction.

"Adding Mark to the team is a perfect fit. It's people who make the difference in private flying," said New Flight Charters president, Rick Colson. "High performing, attentive and thoughtful professionals provide the best service and travel experience every day in air charter. Mark's level of experience and capabilities is what sets New Flight Charters apart."

Mark Baroni's executive and aviation highlights include:

USA Presidential Travel Advance Agent

NATO International Diplomatic Officer

Director, Air Force Wing Flight Safety Program

Air Force Academy Graduate

Master's Degree in Aerospace Operations from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University

Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) rating

Type Ratings in a Variety of Civilian Jet and Turboprop Aircraft

Commander of Air Force Academy Cadet Squadron

Air Force Instructor Pilot in 4 Military Aircraft

1,510 Air Force Sorties Flown, 243 Of Those In Combat

Mark Baroni heads up the company's new Jet Charter Colorado service and assists with company operations.

is the new and only complete resource for private jet and charter aircraft for flights to or from Colorado and Colorado-based aircraft. Featured is one-way pricing, discount empty legs to and from Colorado, and a Best Price Guarantee for every charter to or from the state. Included are all 104 charter aircraft from 34 FAA certified operators, along with one-way priced aircraft nationwide to and from Colorado.

See the detailed launch announcement for , featuring jet charters to and from Denver, Aspen, Eagle-Vail, Telluride and more.

Since 2004 charter aircraft owner and leading U.S. jet charter brokerage New Flight Charters has arranged private domestic and international flights with top-rated operator aircraft along with its Best Price Guarantee, top aircraft availability, industry , and a perfect safety history. Extensive client reviews and industry ratings are available on the New Flight Charters website. As a registered U.S. government contractor with an A+ rating by the BBB, and named to the Inc.500 fastest growing list four consecutive years, the handles 1,400 flights annually nationwide and serves a wide variety of clientele including Fortune 500 companies, government heads of state, presidential campaigns, entertainment icons, private families and entrepreneurs.

For charter quotes or information, call (800) 732-1653. For Colorado charter quotes to, from, or within the state, call (303) 729-1444 or see JetCharterColorado.com.

