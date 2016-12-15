Popular Flamingo Float Available With Free Two-Day Shipping Before Holidays

Teddy Shake announced today that their top selling pink flamingo float is available with free two-day shipping to ensure the float will be received in time for holiday gift giving.

(firmenpresse) - Teddy Shake has the best selling [pink flamingo float](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) on Amazon.com. Although the holidays are just over a week away, Teddy Shake made an announcement today that their float is a great gift item for all ages, and is offered in free two-day shipping program on Amazon.com, which means it will be received in time for the holidays.



"We understand that the holidays are just over one week away. As the holidays draw closer, customers may be hesitant to purchase gifts online - afraid that they will not be received in time," offered Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "We have chosen to sell our flamingo float exclusively on Amazon.com for a variety of reasons, one of which is their shipping options. Amazon understands that customers are worried about receiving their orders in time for the holidays, which is why they offer their premium two-day shipping for free at this time of year."



The Teddy Shake flamingo float measures 80-inches and is made of a bright pink vinyl that is both colorful and durable. Due to the size, multiple valves are included on the float, so that a team of people can assist with inflating it.



270 satisfied customers have left glowing reviews of the Teddy Shake inflatable flamingo float on the Amazon.com product listing. A recent five-star reviewer wrote, "This is an adorable float. It is brightly colored and absolutely huge. It takes a LONG time to blow up, so I highly recommend some sort of air pump. It has been a hit both in and out of the water. It has held up remarkably well in the time that we've had it. I highly recommend this if you are looking for a giant, fun float that kids and adults alike can enjoy!"



The Teddy Shake pink flamingo float is currently priced at $34.99, nearly 40% off the full price. [Free two-day shipping](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IG4QSKC/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_Z5yaybSJT5VNX) is available for a limited time.





About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC



Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC

