Granite Oil Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend for December 2016

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- GRANITE OIL CORP. ("Granite") (TSX: GXO) (OTCQX: GXOCF) is pleased to announce that a dividend of $0.035 per common share will be paid in cash on January 16, 2017 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of December 28, 2016. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Contacts:
Michael Kabanuk
President & CEO
(587) 349-9123



More information:
http://www.graniteoil.ca/



Date: 12/15/2016 - 17:52
Firma: Granite Oil Corp.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


