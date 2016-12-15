Granite Oil Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend for December 2016
(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- GRANITE OIL CORP. ("Granite") (TSX: GXO) (OTCQX: GXOCF) is pleased to announce that a dividend of $0.035 per common share will be paid in cash on January 16, 2017 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of December 28, 2016. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.
Contacts: Michael Kabanuk President & CEO (587) 349-9123
