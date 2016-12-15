       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Investment Services & Trading


Black Lion Capital Corp. Announces Stock Option Grants and Cancellations

ID: 513248
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Black Lion Capital Corp. (TSX VENTURE: BLC.P) ("Black Lion" or the "Company"), a capital pool company, today announced that it has granted an aggregate of 150,000 incentive stock options to a director and officer pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan. Such options are exercisable at the price of $0.10 until December 14, 2021 and are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. Concurrently therewith, 93,500 incentive stock options have been cancelled.

The options, which vest immediately, and the common shares issuable upon exercise will be subject to a four-month hold period expiring on April 14, 2017.

About the Company

The Company has not commenced commercial operations. The only business of the Company is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies. For further information please see the Company's prospectus dated January 27, 2016, available on the Company's SEDAR profile at .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Contacts:
Black Lion Capital Corp.
Sean Mitchell
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
604-671-4434



More information:
http://www.marketwired.com



Keywords (optional):

black-lion-capital-corp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/15/2016 - 18:28
Language: English
News-ID 513248
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Black Lion Capital Corp.
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


Number of hits: 66

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Investment Services & Trading




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.901
Registriert Heute: 10
Registriert Gestern: 11
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 218


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z