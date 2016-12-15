Consumer Brand WISP(R) Disrupts the Broom Category After Going Viral With Over 40 Million Views

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- WISP, the ultra-modern cleaning tool using smarter design and Bristle Seal ® Technology to make cleaning easier, faster and more efficient, disrupted the age-old broom category to become a household name over Thanksgiving weekend when their video went viral. Their video showcasing the brand's flagship product, The WISP®system, received over 40 million views after launching a campaign.

"We are thrilled to see the adoption of our fully patented WISPboth domestically and internationally. It is the result of the last four years of development to bring strong, smart cleaning products to every home around the world," said Eben Dobson, CEO and founder of the WISP. "We have a line of products that are already proving to disrupt the broom category. Pet owners love the miniWISP® and the bigWISP® is a lightweight alternative to clunky push brooms, both revolutionizing the way the world cleans."

The is the only broom specifically designed to be used with one hand. Using a simple pulling or pushing motion, the lightweight WISP designed at a 90 degrees angle cleans on virtually any floor surface like no other product on the market. The ingenious, foot-operated WISP®pan seals to the floor while electrostatic polymer bristles capture dirt, pet hair, lint and other debris. In addition, WISP's telescoping function allows you to easily adjust the handle to meet your needs while also allowing you to conveniently store the WISP under sinks or cabinets when not in use. The system includes WISPaway to hang on a wall or door which also helps protect the life of the bristles.

With holiday shopping in full swing, WISP® has been literally "sweeping the nation" selling via select e-commerce sites like Amazon, Staples, eBay, thewisp.com and Wayfair, among others. The brand has already expanded into Europe and is in discussions to bring WISP® to Asia, Australia and other parts of the world.

Founded in 2012 by Eben Dobson, WISP Industries is in the business of inventing new and better products for a cleaner home. WISP Industries' flagship product is The WISP®system, a revolutionary new cleaning device that helps eliminates back and knee pain by changing the way people clean. For more information, visit .

Embedded Video Available:

Todd Schuetz





619-971-1834

PressRelease by

WISP(R)

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/15/2016 - 18:30

Language: English

News-ID 513250

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: WISP(R)

Stadt: LOS ANGELES, CA





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease