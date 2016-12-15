Guided Winter Snowmobile Tours Operator Upgrades Website to Offer Online Booking

Rocky Mountain Riders now offers online booking for popular guided winter snowmobile tours departing from Banff, Canmore, Lake Louise and Golden, BC.

(firmenpresse) - Rocky Mountain Riders in Golden, BC has announced a new upgrade to their website! The new site is now offering online booking for all their popular guided winter snowmobile tours, including [Banff Snowmobile Tours](http://www.rockymountainriders.com), Kicking Horse Snowmobile Tours, and Extreme Backcountry Snowmobile Tours in Golden, British Columbia.



The new website has multiple new features designed to make life easier for visitors of all skill levels and abilities, including a FAQ section, detailed tour descriptions, and trip videos. Most importantly, visitors can now book their sledding adventure directly from the new website and confirm their reservation without having to call or email. Online booking is available on all tour and snowmobile rental products.



The changes in how bookings for guided winter snowmobile tours were being handled, were brought about due to increased demand and bookings volume. Now as part of an ongoing effort to improve the user experience for guests, customers can expect regular updates both now and in the future.



As part of their regular service, Rocky Mountain Riders offer a daily free shuttle service from Canmore, Banff, Lake Louise, and Field/Emerald Lake. Tour guests will be picked up right at the hotel lobby front doors. This service is free of charge and adds to the comfort of the visitor's touring experience. Guests will get dropped off again in the evening, too. This Banff Snowmobile Tours shuttle leaves Rocky Mountain Riders in Golden again around 4pm daily. Tour guests are driven back straight to their hotels in Banff, Canmore, Lake Louise or Field/Emerald Lake.



A full list of available snowmobile tours can be found on the company website, http://www.rockymountainriders.com.



Luke Burley, Owner of Rocky Mountain Riders, said:



"People can't go snowmobiling within the towns of Banff or Lake Louise because these towns are located inside Canadian National Parks, and there is no motorized recreational access allowed in the Parks. Golden is really the closest place to go snowmobiling for visitors and tourists staying in Canmore, Banff or Lake Louise. We're happy to provide the full-service snowmobile tours including shuttles, lunches, and return transportation. That way, our guests just get up in the morning and only need to worry about one thing - and that's being on time for their shuttle pick-up!"





Both current and new customers interested in learning more about the available snowmobile trips, or wishing to make an online booking, can now do so directly on the website at http://www.rockymountainriders.com.





