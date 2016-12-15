Skyharbour Announces Binding Term Sheet to Option up to 70% of a Portion of the Preston Uranium Project for up to $8 Million in Project Consideration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour

Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SYH) (OTCQB:SYHBF) (Frankfurt:SC1N) (the "Company"), in

conjunction with Preston Uranium Project partner Clean Commodities Corp. ("Clean

Commodities") (TSX-V:CLE), is pleased to announce the signing of a binding term

sheet (the "Term Sheet") with a uranium company (the "Partner") which provides

that the parties will work to negotiate a definitive option agreement that, if

entered into by March 15(th), 2017, would provide the Partner an option to

acquire up to a 70% working interest in a portion of the Preston Uranium Project

(the "Preston Segment"). In consideration for the 70% interest, the Partner

would be required to spend up to CAD $8 million consisting of cash payments to

the Company and Clean Commodities and accelerating exploration programs.



Preston Uranium Project Claims Map:

http://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SYH_Patterson_Lake_Area_Promo_20161212_

blue_hi_res.pdf



Skyharbour's President and CEO, Jordan Trimble commented: "We are very pleased

and excited to have the potential opportunity to work with a new partner to

further advance the central portion of the Preston Uranium Project. The Preston

Project is a strategic, district-scale property with robust exploration upside

potential throughout and is located near recent high grade discoveries in the

Patterson Lake area including NexGen's Arrow deposit, Fission's Triple R

deposit, and the Spitfire discovery. The signing of this Term Sheet is a

significant milestone for Skyharbour as the Company continues to value-add its

project base in the Athabasca Basin through focused mineral exploration as well

as the prospect generator model and associated strategic partnerships."





Highlights of the Binding Term Sheet:



* Outlines the general terms of a potential Definitive Agreement whereby the

Partner may earn up to a 70% interest in the Preston Segment totaling

52,428 hectares of the total 121,148 hectare Preston Project through $8

million of total project consideration over six years, including up to

$7,300,000 of exploration work programs and $700,000 of cash payments.

* If carried to completion, a three-way joint venture would form allocated as

to 70% Partner and 30% to be jointly split between Skyharbour and Clean

Commodities.

* Skyharbour and Clean Commodities would continue to retain ownership (50% /

50%) of the balance of the Preston Uranium Project consisting of a further

68,720 hectares of minerals claims contiguous to the Preston Segment

optioned to the Partner.

* The Preston Uranium Project is one of the largest tenure positions in the

Patterson Lake region and currently consists of 121,148 hectares

strategically located near NexGen Energy Ltd.'s high-grade Arrow deposit

hosted on its Rook-1 property and Fission Uranium Corp.'s Triple R deposit

located within their PLS Project area.



Preston Uranium Property Map and Regional Exploration Corridors:

http://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/SYH_Regional_Corridors.jpg



The significant potential of the Western Athabasca Basin has been highlighted by

recent discoveries in the area by NexGen Energy Ltd. (Arrow), Fission Uranium

Corp. (Triple R) and a joint-venture consisting of Cameco Corporation, AREVA

Resources Canada Inc. and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (Spitfire). Through its

involvement in the Western Athabasca Syndicate and the Preston Uranium Project,

the Company has been involved in a large regional exploration program in the

relatively under-explored southwestern side of the Athabasca Basin since 2013.

In excess of $4.7 million in expenditures on the Preston Uranium Project have

been incurred to-date including ground gravity, airborne and ground EM and

magnetics, radon, soil, silt, biogeochem, lake sediment, and geological mapping

surveys, as well as two exploratory drill programs. Fifteen high-priority drill

target areas associated with six prospective exploration corridors have been

successfully delineated through this methodical, multi-phased exploration

initiative which has culminated in an extensive, proprietary geological database

for the project area.



The Term Sheet was signed by all parties on December 14(th), 2016 and represents

an arm's length transaction with no finder's fees being paid.



Qualified Person:



The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance

with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101

and reviewed and approved by Richard Kusmirski, P.Geo., M.Sc., Skyharbour's Head

Technical Advisor and a Director, as well as a Qualified Person.



About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:



Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium exploration

projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well-positioned to benefit from

improving uranium market fundamentals with five drill-ready projects. In July

2016, Skyharbour acquired an option from Denison Mines to acquire 100% of the

Moore Lake Uranium Project which is located 20 kilometres east of Denison's

Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River mine.

Moore Lake is an advanced stage uranium exploration property with over $30

million in historical exploration, 370 diamond drill holes, and a high-grade

uranium zone known as the Maverick Zone with drill results including 4.03% eU3O8

over 10 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. The Company owns a 100%

interest in the Falcon Point (formerly Way Lake) Uranium Project on the eastern

perimeter of the Basin which hosts an NI 43-101 inferred resource totaling 7.0

million pounds of U3O8 at 0.03% and 5.3 million pounds of ThO2 at 0.023%. The

project also hosts a high-grade surface showing with up to 68% U3O8 in grab

samples from a massive pitchblende vein, the source of which has yet to be

discovered. Skyharbour also has a 50% interest in the large, geologically

prospective Preston Uranium Project proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R

deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. The Company's 100% owned Mann

Lake Uranium project on the east side of the Basin is strategically located

adjacent to the Mann Lake Joint Venture operated by Cameco, where high-grade

uranium mineralization was recently discovered. Skyharbour's goal is to maximize

shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term

partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically

favourable jurisdictions.



Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:

http://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/SYH_Landpackage_2014.jpg



To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SYH) visit the Company's

website at www.skyharbourltd.com.



SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD.



"Jordan Trimble"



Jordan Trimble

President and CEO



For further information contact myself or:

Nick Findler

Corporate Development and Communications

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Telephone: 604-687-3850

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info(at)skyharbourltd.com



NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS

RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.



This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-

looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of

historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the

Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes

the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on

reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future

performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those

in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to

update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or

opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual

results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include

market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of

capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further

information.









