Media Advisory: Government of Canada Supports Innovation in Western Canada

(firmenpresse) - SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, on behalf of The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will make an announcement demonstrating the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting the growth of innovative businesses in Western Canada.

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

Contacts:
Rhonda Laing
Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations
Western Economic Diversification Canada
306-975-5944



More information:
http://www.wd.gc.ca



Date: 12/15/2016 - 19:30
Language: English
Firma: Western Economic Diversification Canada
Stadt: SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN


