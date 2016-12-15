Brompton Funds Provides Split Share Fund Update

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- (TSX: LBS)(TSX: LBS.PR.A)(TSX: SBC)(TSX: SBC.PR.A)(TSX: LCS)(TSX: LCS.PR.A)(TSX: DGS)(TSX: DGS.PR.A) Investors and Investment Advisors are invited to listen to a recorded update on certain Brompton Split Share Funds, hosted by Senior Portfolio Manager Laura Lau of Brompton Funds.

Laura Lau discusses the Canadian Financial Sector, in particular banks and lifecos recent strong performance, and their income and growth potential. Brompton Split Banc Corp., Brompton Lifeco Split Corp., Life & Banc Split Corp. and Dividend Growth Split Corp. each provide investors with significant exposure to Bank and Lifeco stocks. A link to the presentation recorded on December 14, 2016 has been posted to the Brompton Funds website at the following link:

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2.0 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX listed closed-end funds, mutual funds, hedge funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email or visit our website at .

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment funds on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the Funds. You can find more detailed information about the Funds in the public filings available at . Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Funds, to the future outlook of the Funds and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Funds. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

