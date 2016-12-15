       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?


Paula's Choice Launches Fast and Engaging Shopping Experience with New Progressive Mobile Website from Mobify

Beauty brand from best-selling author of Blue Eyeshadow Should Be Illegal upgrades mobile commerce site to deliver higher conversions just in time for Black Friday

ID: 513270
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- , one of the largest beauty brands born online, has launched a faster and more engaging Progressive Mobile Web presence powered by mobile customer engagement leader .

According to Tara Poseley, CEO of Paula's Choice, "Mobile is a critical part of our customer's journey and we needed a solution to help improve both site performance and overall customer experience. We wanted to lay down a strong foundation that would allow us to keep pace with new mobile innovations, while we focused on our strengths in research, recommendations and customer service."

Built on The Mobify Platform and delivered in just eight weeks through Mobify's strategic implementation partner , the mobile site is among the first in retail to leverage technology. This technology ensures a unified customer experience across mobile web and apps, and supports the latest mobile customer engagement capabilities such as , web push notifications, and more.

Paula's Choice selected Mobify as the best technology vendor to deliver:

A fast-performing, web-based app that streams to customers' devices, is fully indexed by search engines and doesn't require consumers to download an app

Shopping pages optimized for a smooth path to conversions, spanning product category, listing, display pages, cart and checkout design

Branded experiences through custom splash screens and icons that work everywhere, on desktop, mobile, or tablet

The opportunity for growth in customer lifetime value from lower friction re-engagement

Mobile sales now account for and nearly

Paula's Choice continues to lead the market in customer experience, and this investment ensures customers the same elevated shopping experience from desktop to mobile.

In a recent Computerworld article, Gartner predicts businesses turning to the mobile web will be among the in 2017 and beyond.

Paula's Choice Skincare was founded in 1995 by internationally renowned beauty and skincare expert, Paula Begoun, with a commitment to customer advocacy and education that remains a core element of its philosophy and product development. Paula and her team have developed state-of-the-art formulations based on reliable, published skincare research to create products customers can feel confident about buying and using. Products include skincare, makeup, body and hair care and accessories. All products are non-irritating, fragrance-free, never tested on animals and perform beautifully without false promises. The company's products are now sold in more than 25 countries and, in the United States, are prominently featured by top-tier retailers like Nordstrom and QVC. For more information, visit: .

The Mobify Platform is a leading mobile customer engagement solution for retailers and brands that want to boost revenues, keep up with customer expectations, and protect their competitive edge. The core of Mobify's platform is and Engagement Marketing. Progressive Mobile delivers a unified customer experience across mobile web and apps, while Engagement Marketing builds customer relationships through push notifications and store drivers. Leading global brands including Lancôme, Burlington Coat Factory, Dollar Tree, Matalan, British Telecom, Carnival Cruise Line, Bosch, Superdry, Eddie Bauer, PureFormulas and Tommy Bahama generate extensive revenue through the Mobify Platform and rely on Mobify to grow their customer lifetime value.

Image Available:

Betsy Kosheff


413-232-7057



More information:
http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3092035



Keywords (optional):

mobify,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/15/2016 - 20:01
Language: English
News-ID 513270
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Mobify
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BC


Number of hits: 77

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.901
Registriert Heute: 10
Registriert Gestern: 11
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 221


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z