Research Provides Insight Into Teacher's Role in Piloting Digital Tools in an Urban School District

Teachers Report Moving to More Personalized Learning for Students

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- LearnLaunch Institute today released a based on its work with 40 preK-8 teachers and 1200 students in an urban district.

highlights the importance of teacher mindset and experience with regard to education technology, the importance of professional learning communities (PLCs) to support teacher adoption, and a number of key factors that influence successful edtech adoption.

The MassNET project recruited teams of teachers at six urban schools interested in adopting digital literacy products to help move towards personalizing learning for improved student engagement and achievement. Teachers selected, piloted, and evaluated edtech products over the course of a year, while MassNET provided software, job-embedded professional development, and conducted research on the process. The goal of the research was to increase understanding of how various factors play into effective incorporation of these tools as an on-ramp for teachers to personalized learning.

Detailed findings from the implementation study conducted during the 2015-16 school year, with much greater detail, is available upon request from Research Director, Steve Newton, PhD at .

The Massachusetts School Support Network Edtech Testbed (MassNET) enables schools to become smarter about how to deploy digital instructional tools in ways that reinforce and enrich student learning and move their instruction towards personalized learning. Teams of teachers with supportive principals identify a problem of practice, and MassNET provides software and job-embedded professional development to meet their learning goal. This pilot process builds knowledge that is shared with product developers and educators. LearnLaunch Institute MassNET is one of seven edtech testbeds across the nation, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, known as .

LearnLaunch Institute catalyzes a community that drives innovation to transform learning and increase achievement. Our education innovation ecosystem mobilizes educators, entrepreneurs, learners, investors, and industry affiliates. As a nonprofit, the Institute offers learning opportunities and connections to individuals, support services to schools, and a district network. We believe in expanding access to learning that is engaging, personalized, and effective. Edtech is a critical component of achieving this vision at scale. For more Information and our upcoming events, visit or follow us (at)LearnLaunch.

LearnLaunch is dedicated to connecting, supporting, and investing in the education technology ecosystem to drive innovation and transform learning. We offer a vibrant community, educational events, a collaborative co-working space, and a selective accelerator program to promote the growth of the edtech sector. LearnLaunch is based in Boston, a world education hub.

