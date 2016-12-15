TrackX Enlists New Strategic Advisor in the Industrial Internet of Things

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, COLORADO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE: TKX) ("TrackX" or the "Company"), a global leader in providing cloud-based, asset tracking solutions for supply chain and logistics-intensive businesses, is pleased to announce that Monica Kimbrough has joined the Company as a strategic advisor. In this role, Kimbrough will assist TrackX with their expansion of strategic partnerships and capabilities within the Industrial Internet of Things.

Kimbrough is a highly experienced technology executive, having held senior technology leadership roles with Global 100 companies such as Costco, Motorola, Best Buy, Teradata, Wells Fargo, and Deutsche Telekom. Kimbrough also has served as Chief Enterprise Architect for Salesforce and supported the COO Lead Transformation Office at Cisco Systems.

"Monica's wealth of experience and substantial business relationships will be a tremendous asset to TrackX as we continue to carve out our niche within the Industrial Internet of Things," said TrackX President and CEO, Tim Harvie. "In addition, we will utilize Monica's deep expertise in developing partnerships within Latin America. This will provide TrackX with the means to respond to several large opportunities in those countries, and service existing customers with Latin American operations."

On joining TrackX, Kimbrough said, "TrackX represents a very exciting industrial software opportunity that has provided tremendous value throughout its customer base. We will continue to differentiate TrackX's unique and powerful enterprise asset tracking offerings as a pillar of our customer's operations within the rapidly emerging Industrial Internet of Things."

Kimbrough received her MBA from the University of Dallas and BS in mechanical and electrical engineering from the National Autonomous University of Mexico - the largest university in Latin America.

About TrackX

TrackX is a global leader in providing cloud-based, asset tracking solutions for supply chain and logistics-intensive businesses. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, TrackX's patented platform combines support for multiple auto-ID technologies, workflow, event management, alert notifications, and analytics, to deliver significant value its customers. TrackX solutions include high-value asset tracking, yard management, returnable asset management, and mobile inventory management solutions. TrackX delivers value to Fortune 500 customers in a variety of industries, including transportation, beverage, brewery, healthcare, hi-tech, hospitality, mining, agriculture, horticulture, manufacturing, and government.

