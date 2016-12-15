Cosmetic Dentist In Coventry Upgrades Dental Surgery For Hi-Tech Smile Makeovers

Chevere Cosmetic Dentists in Coventry, UK, offer advanced dental treatment by employing cutting edge dental knowledge, materials, and equipment. A new digital dental imaging system has been added to the cosmetic dental surgery for precision smile makeovers and for shorter more comfortable dental treatment duration.

(firmenpresse) - Leading cosmetic dental surgeon in Coventry, Dr Chetan Mathias, at Chevere Cosmetic Dentists has upgraded his dental surgery with high-tech dental imaging equipment. This has enabled the dental team to have greater precision in the smile makeover results with a faster turnaround. Patients can now complete their cosmetic dental treatment in fewer visits.



More information is available at [http://cheverecosmeticdentists.co.uk](http://cheverecosmeticdentists.co.uk/)



Dr Chetan Mathias is an implantologist, an orthodontist and a smile designer. He has been practicing dentistry for over a decade. He believes that to do a great job in cosmetic dentistry, one has to have passion and love for the subject.



Depending on the patient needs, the cosmetic dental work involves the use of dental implants, smile designing and [smile makeovers](http://www.cheverecosmeticdentists.co.uk/smile-makeover).



ÂÂCosmetic dentistry is for patients who want that little more, who want to look good, and who want to feel good about themselves. The change, that even a small correction in a smile can bring, changes a person's confidence and the way they look at life,ÂÂ acknowledged Dr Mathias.



Dentistry has evolved from treatments like fillings and crowns. It has developed a long way from there, making dentistry very exciting. Chevere Cosmetic Dentists have moved with the times by investing in and utilising high tech digital imaging technology in the dental surgery, and the patients can see that.



ÂÂPreviously to make a dental crown, the dentist had to manually take an impression of the teeth. Many dental practices still do it. But now the latest CAD/CAM technology in our clinic has replaced that task. We can just scan and make a 3-D image of the teeth using digital cameras and advanced computing. This allows for much greater precision and predictability in the results we achieve. The dentist can literally ÂÂ3-D printÂÂ a crown that will fit perfectly. And within thirty minutes, while the patient waits, the crown is done and the patient is off in a single visit.ÂÂ Dr Mathias explained.





The patient does not have to keep on returning for several appointments. Digital dental systems save them from having injections, and the best thing of all is that they spend less time on the dental chair.



Brief interviews with Dr Chetan Mathias and Dr Amrik Bhandal, who are both cosmetic dental surgeons and partners at Chevere Cosmetic Dentists, were recorded in a video and can be viewed here: http://youtu.be/vZUDk7JJ_6M



When asked about what drove his passion for the work that he does as a cosmetic dentist, Dr Mathias replied, "There is nothing more rewarding for a dentist than to see the positive difference one can make to a patientÂÂs life."



