Tree Island Steel Announces Quarterly Dividend

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITSH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Tree Island Steel Ltd. ("Tree Island" or the "Company") (TSX: TSL) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company, payable on January 16, 2017, to holders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2016.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, since 1964, through its four operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction, agricultural, and other applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island, Halsteel, K-Lath, TI Wire, and Tough Strand brand names.

Contacts:

Nancy Davies

Chief Financial Officer

(604) 523-4587





http://www.treeisland.com



Tree Island Steel Ltd.

