Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. Announces Cash Dividend

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. ("CESTC" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CEU) (OTCQX: CESDF) announced today that it will pay a cash dividend of $0.0025 per common share on January 13, 2017, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2016.

About Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp.

CESTC is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CESTC's business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CESTC has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

Additional information about CESTC is available at or on the Corporation's website at .

