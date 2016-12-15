Workforce Opportunities and Edtech Innovation in Massachusetts Draw Interest in Local Conference

Learn about cutting edge research from Leap Innovations, Gallup, and more

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Co-hosted by LearnLaunch and MIT's Office of Digital Learning, the on February 2nd and 3rd, 2017 at Hynes Convention Center, is expected to draw over 1,000 educators, strategic industry companies, entrepreneurs, students and investors who are focused on cutting-edge innovations that are not only transforming learning, but also changing the way educational institutions do business.

Edtech leaders such as , , , and will be attending Across Boundaries and highlighting innovative directions in edtech, ranging from the power of virtual and augmented reality tools to the expanding role of cognitive science in 21st century instructional design. Entrepreneurs working on developing literacy tools, STEM initiatives, and programs for continuing education will be in attendance to showcase their work. Across Boundaries will also include sessions on edtech investing trends, including social impact investing.

The will feature 22 student and teacher teams presenting on emerging models of teaching and learning in secondary education (6th - 12th grade) and higher ed. The conference will feature sessions by public and private school educators, faculty and administration from higher ed. They will examine topics ranging from personalizing the system -- not just the classroom, to big data in higher education, to technology meeting mindsets, and much more.

Across Boundaries will feature the semi-finals and finals. Six edtech startups: , , , , , and have all been selected as semi- finalists, following a competitive selection process and competition. The s, will be held Thursday, February 2nd, with the two finalists competing later that day before the entire conference audience.

The Conference will feature throughout the two-day event. If interested in hosting a networking event to bring together professionals in your field, Across Boundaries participants may also sponsor a networking social.

For more information, to see who's coming, and to register for the 5th Annual LearnLaunch Across Boundaries Conference, please visit page.

Since its inception in 2013, the LearnLaunch Conference has grown into the premier education technology conference in the Northeast. Its mission is to promote dialogue and bring together a diverse set of voices to discuss the most challenging questions facing the edtech industry around digital learning. The Conference empowers the education community to build, use, and deliver effective and engaging digital tools and learning experiences.

LearnLaunch Institute catalyzes a community that drives innovation to transform learning and increase achievement. Our education innovation ecosystem mobilizes educators, entrepreneurs, learners, investors, and industry affiliates. As a nonprofit, the Institute offers learning opportunities and connections to individuals, support services to schools, and a district network. We believe in expanding access to learning that is engaging, personalized, and effective. Edtech is a critical component of achieving this vision at scale. For more Information and our upcoming events, visit or follow us (at)LearnLaunch.

LearnLaunch is dedicated to connecting, supporting, and investing in the education technology ecosystem to drive innovation and transform learning. We offer a vibrant community, educational events, a collaborative co-working space, and a selective accelerator program to promote the growth of the edtech sector. LearnLaunch is based in Boston, a world education hub. Learn more about LearnLaunch Accelerator, Campus and Institute at and follow LearnLaunch on Twitter at (at)learnlaunch.

Follow LearnLaunch on Twitter at (at)learnlaunch or #AcrossBoundaries2017

All logos, company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

