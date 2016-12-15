       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Winston Gold Grant of Incentive Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Winston Gold Mining Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE: WGC)(CSE: WGC.CN)(OTCQB: WGMCF) announces that the board of directors of the Corporation has granted a total 1,100,000 incentive stock options to certain consultants and a director of the Corporation to purchase a total of 1,100,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.40. The options expire on December 15, 2021. 200,000 options vest immediately and the remaining 900,000 vest at a rate of 25% upon grant and 25% every three months thereafter.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired two underexplored and under-exploited gold/silver mining opportunities, being the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana, and the Gold Ridge project, near Willcox, Arizona.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE CORPORATION

Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Contacts:
Winston Gold Mining Corp.
Murray Nye
Chief Executive Officer
(204) 989-2434



published by: Marketwired
Date: 12/15/2016 - 22:00
Language: English
News-ID 513286
