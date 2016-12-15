       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
CAPREIT Announces December 2016 Distribution

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today its December 2016 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.10417 per Unit (or $1.25 on an annualized basis). The December distribution will be payable on January 16, 2017 to Unitholders of record on December 30, 2016.

To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.

As one of Canada's largest residential landlords, CAPREIT is a growth-oriented investment trust owning interests in 48,196 residential units, comprised of 41,748 residential suites and 31 manufactured home communities comprising 6,448 land lease sites, located in and near major urban centres across Canada. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 75%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at or and our public disclosure, which can be found under our profile at .

Contacts:
CAPREIT
Mr. Michael Stein
Chairman
(416) 861-5788

CAPREIT
Mr. Thomas Schwartz
President & CEO
(416) 861-9404

CAPREIT
Mr. Scott Cryer
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-5771



