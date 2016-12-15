Carl Company FlowWorks Participates in Northwest Environmental Conference

FlowWorks exhibits as a yearly environmental tech leader in water and wastewater management

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL)(CSE: CRL.CN)(FRANKFURT: 7C5)(OTC PINK: CDTAF) ("Carl" or the "Company"), a developer of Big- Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")-based solutions for data integration, business intelligence, and the Industrial Internet-of-Things ("IIoT") applications, is pleased to share that once again FlowWorks Inc. is an environmental technology leader in the PNW, sharing its solutions last week at NWEC (Northwest Environmental Conference and Tradeshow). This year, FlowWorks focused on acquiring new connections for future business with industrial end-users, municipalities and utility companies. NWEC also provided an excellent opportunity to build relationships with engineering and environmental consulting firms.

Mike Scott, FlowWorks Director of Sales, commented, "The NWEC conference is growing every year, and it is a great way to stay connected with variety of local and national water and wastewater experts."

There is increasing need and interest in using automated technology to monitor water quality, air quality and other environmental data. This is especially true of data being collected and analyzed to meet stormwater permit compliance requirements, and generating periodic reports for regulatory agencies. FlowWorks solutions help manage large volumes of time-series data, bringing multiple sources of data into one platform for analysis and reporting. There is a real need out there for this kind of service and more companies are realizing that FlowWorks provides a cost-effective alternative to collecting data from multiple sources or systems, easily consolidating data into what is needed to generate monthly compliance reports.

Kevin Marsh, Carl's VP of Business Development added, "NWEC is a great event for us and we are excited about pursuing new opportunities with organizations such as Clean Water Services, Intel, North Star Chemical and StormSensor. It is also a great place for staying connected with our existing clients like AECOM, GHD, CH2M and Stantec."

About FlowWorks

FlowWorks is a powerful Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based application for collecting, monitoring and analyzing all types of environmental data. FlowWorks is flexible, affordable and easy-to-use compared to competing software packages. The FlowWorks Application has the unique ability to collect data from all types of monitoring equipment, gauges and sensor hardware, SCADA systems and other sources of public and private data to merge the information into a single platform to perform comprehensive analytics and reporting, saving time and money for the end user. More information on the FlowWorks Application can be found at .

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is focused on providing next generation information collection, storage and analytics solutions for data centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Flow Works Inc., a company that helps its clients analyze and understand all forms of environmental data through a powerful platform of data collection, monitoring, analysis and reporting tools and Extend to Social Media Inc., a company that specializes in unstructured data analysis from Social Media, Carl develops applications to work with new cloud-based mass storage services and analytics tools (Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")). Carl's development platform can accommodate virtually unlimited storage of any type of data. This technology allows Carl to build advanced applications for monitoring, reporting and analysis. Carl's data collection and storage methods allow the company to build smart Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based applications that can collect data from many diverse sources and provide deep insight for decision-making purposes. More information can be found at .

Comments on this PressRelease