       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Vanstar Completes a $100,000 Financing

ID: 513300
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - LA PRAIRIE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Vanstar Mining Resources inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: VSR) announces that it has completed a $100,000 non-brokered financing.

The Company will issue 1,428,571 common shares at a purchase price of $0.07 per share, for an amount of $100,000. This financing is part of the Repurchase of Option to the PRH Gold Project by Vantex Resources Ltd. (see Vantex press release dated September 13, 2016).

The securities issued as part of this financing are subject to a minimum hold period of 4 months and are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture exchange.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Guy Morissette
CEO
819-763-5096



More information:
http://www.vanstarmining.com



Keywords (optional):

vanstar-mining-resources-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/15/2016 - 22:50
Language: English
News-ID 513300
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.
Stadt: LA PRAIRIE, QUEBEC


Number of hits: 68

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.903
Registriert Heute: 2
Registriert Gestern: 10
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 167


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z