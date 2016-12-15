Vanstar Completes a $100,000 Financing

(firmenpresse) - LA PRAIRIE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Vanstar Mining Resources inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: VSR) announces that it has completed a $100,000 non-brokered financing.

The Company will issue 1,428,571 common shares at a purchase price of $0.07 per share, for an amount of $100,000. This financing is part of the Repurchase of Option to the PRH Gold Project by Vantex Resources Ltd. (see Vantex press release dated September 13, 2016).

The securities issued as part of this financing are subject to a minimum hold period of 4 months and are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture exchange.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Guy Morissette

CEO

819-763-5096





More information:

http://www.vanstarmining.com



Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.

