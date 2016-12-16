Exact Model Software Release Set To Revolutionize Business Sales Copy Writing

Underprise releases information on how Exact Model copywriting software will change things in the Small Business space for the better. Further information can be found at http://underprise.com/exact-model-review/.

(firmenpresse) - Earlier today, Underprise announced the launch of Exact Model, this is a new Sales Copy Writing set to go live 14 December 2016. For anyone with even a passing interest in the world of Small Business productivity tools, this launch will be worth paying attention to, as it's set to shake things up.



Currently, with even a passing glance, a person will notice that everyone is trying to make more money while using less resources. The Owner at Underprise, Sam Schout, makes a point of saying "things are going to change when Exact Model launches".



Sam Schout continues... "Where you'll always see our competitors doing the same old thing, we will bring only the best and most useful small business tools and resources to help increase sales, reduce inefficiencies and assist in making a small business run like a big corporate without all the overhead. We do this because we believe it takes a small business owner to know what another small business owner needs and making things work better is a major driving force. Ultimately this is going to be a huge benefit to our customers because sales depend on how well a product or service is presented by the written word. This is more true now than ever before. Without powerful sales copy writing sales flounder and businesses close down. Powerful sales copy brings in new customers and boosts conversions like nothing else."



Underprise was established in 2014. It has been doing business for 2 years and it has always aimed to help small business owners to make a lot of money without increasing overhead costs.



Currently, the closest thing to Exact Model is a fill-in-the-blanks system that is not intelligent and ends up requiring a complete re-write of the sales material, which negates the reason for using tools like this in the first place, but Exact Model improved on this by "remembering" what it was told to do previously and intelligently completes the task with minimal input. This alone is predicted to make this Exact Model software very popular with customers in the small business space, regardless of what type of business it is.





Once again, Exact Model is set to launch 14 December 2016. To find out more, the place to visit is http://underprise.com/get-exact-model



For further information about Underprise and the new copywriting tool read their [Exact Model review](http://underprise.com/exact-model-review/)





