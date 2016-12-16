Make New Year's Resolutions Stick With Ideal LifeVision Goal Setting

Only 8% of people who make New Yearâs resolutions stick to them, and change their lives for the better. Ideal LifeVision increases people's chances of meeting their goals, by picturing it in minute detail and including the action plan of how they will get there.

(firmenpresse) - People wanting to make their New Year's resolutions stick can now take advantage of the Ideal LifeVision program. The Ideal LifeVision program helps people implement and stick with their New Year's resolutions and goals, by picturing the change in minute detail, and including the action plan of how they will get there. These two steps are some of the core principles in successful goal setting.



Ideal LifeVision is an online course, with optional coaching provided by a certified coach. Ideal LifeVision uses elements from the universal laws of nature, neuro-lingistic programming and accelerated learning music to embed people's goals in their subconscious, and make them more likely to take the actions to accomplish their goals. The program takes people through the process step by step, so that they can get their desired results, without having to have a deep understanding of the science behind the system. Optional accountability coaching is also available, to have an external party keep people on track with their goals and actions.



To make New Year's resolutions and other goals stick, customers can visit the website at [http://kristinacunningham.com/ideal-lifevision/](http://kristinacunningham.com/make-your-new-years-resolutions-stick/) for full details.



Kristina Cunningham, Certified Ideal LifeVision coach said: "Only 8% of people who make New YearÂÂs resolution stick to them, and change their lives for the better. Using the Ideal LifeVision program you are constantly reinforcing your goals, so you can see, feel and hear the changes you want to make. It gives you the best chance of sticking with your resolutions, and living the life you want."



Ideal LifeVision has been around for over 20 years, The program strives to empower people to go after what they want in life. It gives them the skills to define their ideal life, and the motivation to keep going.



People who would like to be among the first to accomplish their New Year's resolutions with Ideal LifeVision are encouraged to visit the website at [http://kristinacunningham.com/ideal-lifevision/](http://kristinacunningham.com/make-your-new-years-resolutions-stick/) for full details and to get started.





Source: New Year's Resolution Statistics, published 27 Oct 2016 http://www.statisticbrain.com/new-years-resolution-statistics/





More information:

http://www.kristinacunningham.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Kristina Cunningham

http://www.kristinacunningham.com

PressRelease by

Kristina Cunningham

Requests:

+61414248112

Date: 12/16/2016 - 01:00

Language: English

News-ID 513306

Character count: 2666

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Kristina Cunningham

Ansprechpartner: Kristina Cunningham

Stadt: ACT



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 15/12/2016



Number of hits: 46



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease