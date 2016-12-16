Veripos Salutes Galileo Initial Services Announcement

(firmenpresse) - ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- A leading provider of Global Precise Point Positioning (PPP) correction services to the marine oil and gas industry, Veripos wishes to acknowledge the tremendous accomplishments of the European Space Agency (ESA), European Commission (EC), and European GNSS Agency (GSA) in bringing the recently announced Galileo Initial Services to market.

The announcement of the first three Galileo services, including the Open Service, Public Regulated Service, and Search and Rescue Services, reflects the long-term commitment of the program's leadership to the development of this new Global Satellite Navigation Systems (GNSS).

Graham Purves, President and CEO of Veripos stated, "As a European company, we are particularly proud and excited about the opportunities the Galileo services create for our customers. The reliability and safety enhancements made possible through these new services allow Veripos to continue to expand the capabilities of our cutting edge safety critical positioning solutions."

Veripos's worldwide network of 80 reference stations already supports Galileo, enabling Veripos to deliver Galileo PPP corrections over satellite through products such as its commercially available Apex5 correction service. Veripos also offers Galileo support on its LD5 and LD56 GNSS receivers and Quantum software for industry leading high precision marine positioning solutions.

For those seeking more information on the new Galileo constellation and services, we encourage you to attend an upcoming webinar on December 19 sponsored by sister company NovAtel and Inside GNSS magazine, which will explore how Galileo will improve the GNSS user community in Europe and around the world. The webinar will feature speakers from ESA, EC, and GSA. More information about the webinar can be found at .

About Veripos

VERIPOS is a market leader in precise navigation and positioning solutions for the marine oil and gas industry, through the innovative application of technology, continuous product development and operational excellence. We operate, maintain and control our own network of over 80 to ensure maximum operational reliability. Fully redundant, diverse Network Control Centres ensure globally available, highly accurate solutions wherever our customers are located.

Veripos is part of Hexagon (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM:HEXA B) (), a leading global provider of information technologies that drive quality and productivity improvements across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications.

Veripos

Richard Turner

Vice President Marine Sales

Veripos

