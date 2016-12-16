Media Statement: Saputo Reports an Employee Fatality at its Trenton Facility

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Saputo is saddened to report an incident at our Trenton, Ontario facility. On December 15 at approximately 5 pm, a fatality occurred on one of our production lines.

We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of our deceased employee. They are in our thoughts at this very difficult time.

We immediately contacted the police and emergency services who responded to the situation.

We are cooperating fully with the authorities investigating the situation. Counselling services are being made available to employees.

