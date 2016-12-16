BeVishnu Consulting is Holding Free Live Webinar On Microsoft Dynamics 365 Trial

BeVishnu Consulting Private Limited is holding a free webinar online called Free Live Webinar To Get Started With Microsoft Dynamics CRM 365. Interested people could register for the live webinar or watch the replay if they missed the live webinar.

(firmenpresse) - BeVishnu Consulting Private Limited will be holding a free webinar online on 16th December 2016, 10 PM IST called Free Live Webinar To Get Started With Microsoft Dynamics CRM 365. This webinar will reveal the latest release of Microsoft Dynamics CRM under Dynamics 365 Portal and participants will learn how to start with 30 Days of FREE Trial of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and what are the new features under existing modules and what are the new modules released with Microsoft Dynamics 365.



Abhay Sharma will be leading the presentation and says this webinar is a chance for people to learn about the latest solution by Microsoft and also how to get started with Microsoft Dynamics 365. They can ask questions live and get information not readily available through other channels.



Microsoft Dynamics 365 has new modules along with Sales and Service.



People interested in "Getting Started With Microsoft Dynamics 365" can register free at [Register for the Live Webinar Here](https://app.webinarjam.net/register/26376/c084c82be9)



If any participant misses the webinar, BeVishnu Consulting will keep the webinar replay available for some time, and they can learn about Microsoft Dynamics 365.



Here's the Webinar Replay in case if any participants have missed the Live Webinar: [Check if the Replay is Available](https://app.webinarjam.net/replay/26376/c084c82be9/0/0)



About BeVishnu Consulting Private Limited



BeVishnu Consulting Private Limited was founded in 2015 and serves the High Demand Business Solutions Training industry. BeVishnu are on a mission to help students and working professionals increase their income and fast track their career growth by training them on high demand business solutions which keep them competent and competitive in the technology space and creates a long-lasting positive impact on their career and personal life.



If any candidate has any questions regarding Microsoft Dynamics training like Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Microsoft Dynamics AX, Microsoft Dynamics NAV, Microsoft Dynamics 365, then they can write to BeVishnu Consulting Private Limited at Abhay(at)BeVishnu.Com.





More information:

http://www.onlinecrmtraining.com/FREE



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

BeVishnu Consulting Private Limited

http://www.onlinecrmtraining.com/FREE

PressRelease by

BeVishnu Consulting Private Limited

Requests:

+918285000202

Date: 12/16/2016 - 05:01

Language: English

News-ID 513322

Character count: 2458

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: BeVishnu Consulting Private Limited

Ansprechpartner: Abhay Sharma

Stadt: Bengaluru, Karnataka



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 15/12/2016



Number of hits: 88



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease