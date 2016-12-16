       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Email On Deck Announces Exciting and Very Useful new Feature

Email On Deck, a temporary email service rising very quickly in popularity, now features the ability to restore lost email addresses.

(firmenpresse) - Temporary email addresses can be extremely useful and being addresses that can't be accessed after using them is their greatest strength  but, in some rare (but important) cases that feature can also be a drawback. Answering requests from users of the service, leading, innovative temporary email provider Email on Deck is answering the call for a solution in this area. A new feature allowing the restoration of a temporary email address is now available.

We're introducing a 'Recover your email address' feature, commented a spokesperson from Email on Deck. We are always open to exploring customer suggestions and we think this one could be valuable for people who have lost access to a temporary email message or would like to receive additional emails at that email address.

According to the company, the feature in available only for a few days until the servers are wiped clean removing the information forever. There is also a process that must be followed, which isn't trivial, making it a good idea for customers to do their best to keep what they would like in its correct form the first time. But when needed its helpful nature is impossible to deny.

Customer feedback has been very positive.

A recent customer A.B., said in a five star review, I made a significant error losing my temporary email address. I'm so glad Email on Deck added the recover your email feature. It saved me from a big headache.

For more information be sure to visit http://www.emailondeck.com

Contact:
Peter Harris
EmailOnDeck
Address: PO Box CB11148, Nassau, Bahamas
Phone: (702) 527-8765
Email: Pr(at)emailondeck.com
Twitter.com/emailondeck
Facebook.com/emailondeck
http://www.emailondeck.com/
http://www.emailondeck.com/



