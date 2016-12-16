Vincent Asset Managements Ryan Litfin and Dale Francis Introduce 'Preventative Wealth Care'

(firmenpresse) - Ryan Litfin and Dale Creed Francis of Minnesota, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Vincent Asset Management and hosts of the national radio show, Financial Fortitude, recently announced the trademark of their proprietary creation Preventative Wealth Care TM (PWC), a revolutionary and innovative approach to long-term investing. Based on Litfin and Francis extensive experience in asset management and wealth preservation, PWC is modelled on preventative health care  preventing and avoiding problems before they occur. The PWC methodology is designed to help financial professionals deliver better results to their clients.



Financial professionals generally know how to correct for an error in an investing plan, but its a whole lot better if you can think through what those errors might be in advance and avoid them altogether, said Ryan Litfin . Our goal with PWC is to share our approach to making investing as stress free and rewarding as possible. To enjoy gains when they occur and enjoy sleep when they dont



A Preventative Wealth Care Plan is designed to be proactive, rather than reactive. PWC helps financial professionals build a custom portfolio with a forensic approach to risk management. The process focuses on non-correlated portfolio construction and exposure to proper asset classes, sectors and markets. Its a simple 3-step process assessing, addressing and implementing a clear and purposeful wealth care plan that allows the client to enjoy the upside of his or her investments with a minimum of worry.



The financial world runs on the assumption that you cant predict the future, but the reality is that you can model a lot of different scenarios that are likely to occur and build them into the clients risk model, said Francis. Weve seen it happen so many times. For example, is the Fed going to raise rates? Who knows? But you basically know that they will. So, plan for it in advance. Watch for your exposure in financial stocks that youre planning to hold for more than a few months, and so forth. It seems simple but its astonishing how few financial professionals really know how to do it properly. Our PWC technique sets out a process where the financial planner can work through the details on a custom basis for each client.





Vincent Asset Management is focused Modern-day asset and wealth management, offering clients a distinctive approach to wealth management based on constantly evolving investment, protection and income vehicles. In addition to PWC, the firm offers Lifetime & Intergenerational Income, Non-correlated Diversification, Tactical and Absolute Return Strategies. They also provide Tax Management guidance. The firm has offices in Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, Naples and Delray Beach, Florida.



Litfin and Francis award-winning radio show, Financial Fortitude seeks to not only to expose the problems but provide innovative solutions.



For more information, visit http://www.vincentassetmanagement.com/preventative-wealth-care



