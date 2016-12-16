Calgary Facility Services Commercial Business Cleaning Company Launched

Time To Shine, a Calgary facility and commercial cleaning company, launched a wide variety of commercial cleaning services. The company offers environmentally-friendly cleaning services to all types of office and commercial spaces. For increased safety, all cleaning experts are fully insured and certified.

(firmenpresse) - Time To Shine, a Calgary facility and commercial cleaning company, specializes in a wide range of commercial cleaning services.



More information is available at [http://calgarycleaning.com](http://calgarycleaning.com/).



Proper cleanliness is essential for all businesses and commercial units, for a variety of factors. While most of the time a clean and orderly interior is necessary for business success and for creating a positive first impression for the clients, sometimes cleanliness is a legal request, especially for businesses in the health and food and catering industry.



More and more businesses turn to professional cleaning services for offices and commercial spaces, as this option provides a series of advantages. It is more time-efficient, as employees can focus on their specific tasks rather than cleaning their office, and from this perspective it reduces the costs associated with unproductive cleaning time.



Furthermore, professional cleaning services reduce the risks associated with cleaning-related injuries or allergies, and it can therefore prevent legal costs and employee dissatisfaction.



Time To Shine provides Calgary companies with professional facility cleaning services. In an effort to provide competitive services, the company works exclusively with certified and fully insured cleaning specialists. Furthermore, to increase client security, the company performs thorough background checks on all their cleaning specialists.



The company provides a wide range of cleaning services, including janitorial services, lobby and office cleaning, commercial window cleaning, condo and apartment building cleaning and more.



The Calgary company serves all types of business and commercial spaces, such as office buildings, massage and chiropractic centers, medical and dental offices, restaurants, beer halls and lounges, gyms and community centers, shopping mall retail stores, commercial common areas and more.





Time To Shine uses modern, office-friendly cleaning equipment that does not disrupt the regular work flow and does not interfere with any technical equipment. The company provides daily, weekly, bi-weekly or monthly commercial cleaning services, as well as regular disinfections of common areas using environmentally-friendly products.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting [http://calgarycleaning.com](http://calgarycleaning.com/)





More information:

http://www.calgarycleaning.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Time to Shine Cleaning

http://www.calgarycleaning.com/

PressRelease by

Time to Shine Cleaning

Date: 12/16/2016 - 06:08

Language: English

News-ID 513328

Character count: 2811

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Time to Shine Cleaning

Ansprechpartner: Jevon Almond

Stadt: Calgary



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 15/12/2016



Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease